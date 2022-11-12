Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Veterans Day celebration at Marion, Ill. VFW
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Dozens of people gathered in Marion at the VFW on Friday morning, November 11 for its annual Veterans Day celebration. One Vietnam veteran told us he is honored to be there. “I just wanted to be a part of something that I thought was very important,”...
wpsdlocal6.com
The real man of 'Steele': Metropolis honors hometown veteran
The real man of "Steele" — that's how Metropolis, Illinois, city leaders and family members describe Pvt. John Marvin Steele, a WWII paratrooper. Metropolis is a city known as the home of Superman. But this Veterans Day, locals decided to celebrate a real-life hometown hero. Steele's remarkable story of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85
Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
khqa.com
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 'starving dogs'
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued "nine starving dogs" from a property in Farmington, Missouri. The animal-rescue and disaster team said the animals were severely emaciated and suffering from skin...
wsiu.org
WSIU Morning News Update (11/11/22)
Jeff Williams is the Associate Director for Radio and Station Manager for WSIU Radio. Jeff is a native of southern Illinois and has been in broadcasting for 30 years. After graduating with a degree in Radio-Television from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, he worked in radio and television news in Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. before returning to WSIU Radio in 1997, as Morning Edition anchor/reporter. Jeff served as News Director from 2001 to 2015. He assumed Station Manager duties in 2004. WSIU is operated by Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It signed on the air in September 1958.
Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
KFVS12
Multiple agencies respond to two simultaneous fires in Benton, Ill.
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews in Benton received assistance taking care of two fires that broke out simultaneously on Sunday morning, November 13. Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said crews with the Benton Fire Department were called out at 8:49 a.m. to a structure fire on Enterprise Street. As firefighters...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff invites hunters to sight firearms at Williamson County Firing Range
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Firing Range will be open for people to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season on the annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day. The range will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
KFVS12
Shop small with Small Business Saturday in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Small Business Saturday will be held in Downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 26. According to a release from Old Town Cape, its staff and volunteers will be out and about throughout the day encouraging others to shop locally. They said the shop small movement...
wfcnnews.com
Renovations complete on Marion's Tower Square; skating to possibly start Nov. 25
MARION - Things are now looking a little brighter as we approach the holiday season around Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Construction work is now wrapping up on the interior of the square, with fencing now gone. According to the city, equipment for the new ice rink is on site with installations scheduled to start on Monday.
kfmo.com
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to snow, advise caution
PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
wmay.com
Report Finds ”Code Of Silence” At Choate
An ongoing investigation into abuse at an Illinois developmental center finds many workers attempted to cover up incidents of abuse as part of a “code of silence” among staffers. That Department of Human Services inspector general report was obtained by Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises, and ProPublica as...
myleaderpaper.com
Fire causes extensive damage at old Festus Flea Market site
Fire damaged buildings at the old Festus Flea Market, 3209 Hwy. 67, near Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, the Hematite Fire Protection District reported. The district received a call on the fire about 2:20 p.m., said Hematite Fire Lt. Jacob Cortez. “It’s a vacant commercial structure, with interconnected buildings,”...
kbsi23.com
Staying far below average for some time (11/12/22)
And just like that, there’s a chill in the air as much of the area saw some light snow and flurries on Saturday. Some locally higher amounts of snow fell off to the northwest and to the northeast where some recorded 6″+ of snow. However, back near Cape Girardeau most reports were of half an inch if not less.
kbsi23.com
New Perry County sheriff talks about his new role
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Sheriff Gary Schaaf has served the citizens of Perry County as sheriff for nearly three decades. With his retirement at the end of September of 2022, Schaaf gave the county his recommendation for the next sheriff. New Sheriff Jason Klaus, who has worked his way...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seeking information on Franklin County missing person
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing. Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
wjpf.com
Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident
BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
republicmonitor.com
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
Comments / 0