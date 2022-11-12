MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In just 13 days, people will come together over their favorite holiday dishes to celebrate thanksgiving, but because of these large gatherings, lack of social distancing and mask wearing health officials are urging everyone to get their updated covid shots. Health officials across the country are saying covid transmission during the holidays is likely. That's why they're asking everyone to get vaccinated, because the new vaccines fight the family of covid viruses that are currently circulating.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO