ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Health officials say get vaccinated before Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In just 13 days, people will come together over their favorite holiday dishes to celebrate thanksgiving, but because of these large gatherings, lack of social distancing and mask wearing health officials are urging everyone to get their updated covid shots. Health officials across the country are saying covid transmission during the holidays is likely. That's why they're asking everyone to get vaccinated, because the new vaccines fight the family of covid viruses that are currently circulating.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois under CDC warning of deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Health officials are warning of a deadly listeria outbreak that has been liked to deli meat and cheese. Investigators do not know the exact source, but most people who got sick reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters.The CDC says one person has died and 16 others are sick in six states including Illinois.In one case, apregnant patient lost her baby after getting sick. 
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Rain south, snow north Monday night (11/13/22)

After a cooler weekend in the 30s and 40s, temperatures are going to warm up a little to start the week on Monday. The transition from Sunday into Monday morning will include a clear night and temperatures in the lower 20s. The day will start out pleasant with a lot of sunshine and calm easterly winds, eventually warming up into the lower 40s around lunchtime.
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Illinois veterans assistance organization sues VA

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A state-wide veterans assistance organization has filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions (IACVAC) filed a complaint in federal court on November 10 claiming the VA has a hidden procedure judge claims for veterans known as 'Blue Water Veterans' who served in the Vietnam War.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Illinois Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to a New Survey

The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty. As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine the Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

MSHP reminds drivers of increased traffic over Thanksgiving holiday

(KBSI) – Drivers are reminded of an increase in traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday. Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds everyone there will be an increase in traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday. Drivers should remain alert to changes along their normal route. Regardless...
MISSOURI STATE
thelansingjournal.com

Illinois reopens housing assistance program for homeowners

Struggling homeowners may now apply for up to $60,000 in assistance. Information provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. CHICAGO, Ill. (November 10, 2022) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is now open to support qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today, eligible households may apply for grants of up to $60,000 for past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance and homeowner and/or condo association fees. Applications will be accepted at www.illinoishousinghelp.org until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY

(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
KENTUCKY STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill

An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy