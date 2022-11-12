Read full article on original website
Early flu season brings spike in area cases
Flu season arrived earlier than expected this year and states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey are already seeing moderate to high levels of cases.
IDPH Warns Respiratory Viruses ‘Spreading Rapidly' Ahead of Holidays
Illinois health officials are warning that respiratory viruses are "spreading rapidly" in the lead-up to the holidays, with RSV, flu and COVID-19 continuing to spread as days shorten and temperatures cool. “The U.S. is currently facing its highest flu hospitalization rate in a decade, with young children and seniors most...
WPMI
Health officials say get vaccinated before Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In just 13 days, people will come together over their favorite holiday dishes to celebrate thanksgiving, but because of these large gatherings, lack of social distancing and mask wearing health officials are urging everyone to get their updated covid shots. Health officials across the country are saying covid transmission during the holidays is likely. That's why they're asking everyone to get vaccinated, because the new vaccines fight the family of covid viruses that are currently circulating.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Respiratory Viruses Lead to Heightened Hospitalizations
While COVID cases across Illinois fell in the last week, state health officials are warning that respiratory viruses are "spreading rapidly." Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. IDPH Warns Respiratory Viruses ‘Spreading Rapidly' Ahead of Holidays. Illinois health officials are warning that...
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
Illinois under CDC warning of deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Health officials are warning of a deadly listeria outbreak that has been liked to deli meat and cheese. Investigators do not know the exact source, but most people who got sick reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters.The CDC says one person has died and 16 others are sick in six states including Illinois.In one case, apregnant patient lost her baby after getting sick.
WIFR
More than 1.5 million Illinoisans have received bivalent COVID-19 boosters since September
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday that more than 1.5 million people in Illinois have received a dose of the bivalent COVID-19 booster shots since they were authorized in early September. IDPH officials said 160,00 doses were given over the past week. Illinois has also...
KMOV
Coat drives and food giveaways help families through high inflation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Food costs are becoming so high that many Metro families cannot afford it and are going hungry. Operation Food Search tells News 4 they are seeing more people at their pantry due to inflation. “These much higher prices is making it more difficult to put food...
kbsi23.com
Rain south, snow north Monday night (11/13/22)
After a cooler weekend in the 30s and 40s, temperatures are going to warm up a little to start the week on Monday. The transition from Sunday into Monday morning will include a clear night and temperatures in the lower 20s. The day will start out pleasant with a lot of sunshine and calm easterly winds, eventually warming up into the lower 40s around lunchtime.
Will Illinois Schools Require COVID Vaccines for Students? Pritzker Weighs In
During the lead-up to the 2022 Midterm Election, the contentious race for governor was highlighted by a number of issues. Among them was a question surrounding whether or not COVID vaccines will eventually be mandated for Illinois students. Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the topic Wednesday, one day after he won...
khqa.com
Illinois veterans assistance organization sues VA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A state-wide veterans assistance organization has filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions (IACVAC) filed a complaint in federal court on November 10 claiming the VA has a hidden procedure judge claims for veterans known as 'Blue Water Veterans' who served in the Vietnam War.
Illinois’ new Secretary of State promises to improve vehicle services
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State-elect, Alexi Giannoulias, revealed some of his plans to improve the state’s vehicle services on Friday. “Modernization is going to be the key to everything we do going forward,” he said. “So, I can’t speak about the past, but I’m excited for the new technology that we’re going […]
NBC Chicago
Here's Illinois Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to a New Survey
The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty. As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine the Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.
KSDK
O'Fallon, Illinois residents react to inches of overnight snow
O'Fallon, Illinois had more than 4 inches of snow early Saturday morning. Many other communities were affected by the snow.
kbsi23.com
MSHP reminds drivers of increased traffic over Thanksgiving holiday
(KBSI) – Drivers are reminded of an increase in traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday. Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds everyone there will be an increase in traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday. Drivers should remain alert to changes along their normal route. Regardless...
Illinois reports 2,187 new COVID cases, 19 new deaths
Illinois reported 2,187 new COVID cases and 19 new deaths Thursday.
thelansingjournal.com
Illinois reopens housing assistance program for homeowners
Struggling homeowners may now apply for up to $60,000 in assistance. Information provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. CHICAGO, Ill. (November 10, 2022) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is now open to support qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today, eligible households may apply for grants of up to $60,000 for past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance and homeowner and/or condo association fees. Applications will be accepted at www.illinoishousinghelp.org until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
marijuanamoment.net
Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill
An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
