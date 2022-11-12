Read full article on original website
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Forced Fumble Turned the Tide for Alabama against Ole Miss
Byron Young caused a turnover at the end of the first half that swung the momentum in the Crimson Tide's favor for the rest of the game.
Auburn 13, Texas A&M 10
AUB_Ja.Johnson 16 pass from Ashford (McPherson kick), 1:33. AUB_FG McPherson 34, :39. AUB_FG McPherson 26, 3:02. TXAM_Preston 17 pass from Weigman (Bond kick), 1:33. RUSHING_Texas A&M, Daniels 11-83, Moss 5-7, Weigman 8-4. Auburn, Hunter 13-121, Bigsby 23-121, Ashford 16-47, Alston 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 18). PASSING_Texas A&M, Weigman 14-36-0-121. Auburn,...
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Lane Kiffin Has Blunt Admission On Crushing Loss To Alabama
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels suffered a crushing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night. Despite holding the lead for the majority of the game, the Rebels failed to close things out against the No. 9 team in the country. Kiffin's squad surrendered their lead in...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to horrific facemask in Alabama-Ole Miss game
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to Media Ahead of Georgia
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media at his game-week press conference on Monday afternoon ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against No. 1 Georgia. Stoops reflected on the poor loss to Vanderbilt, what his team can expect from the top-ranked Bulldogs, the new world of football ...
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Georgia's Win over Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half after ...
The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves
On Sunday, the Miami Heat waived Dru Smith and signed Orlando Robinson.
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24
The final word on the Crimson Tide's victory, which was the fourth time this season an Alabama game went down to the end.
LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Alabama
Follow along for live updates between Ole Miss and Alabama.
2022 SEC Championship: Georgia football heavily favored over LSU in early line
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and in the College Football Playoff rankings and coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, are set to hit the road again to take on Kentucky, its 11th opponent and eighth Southeastern Conference foe of the season, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Ex-Colts Star Edgerrin James Reacts to Jeff Saturday’s Coaching Debut
The former running back addressed the hiring of his longtime teammate as Indianapolis head coach.
Georgia prepared to block out noise of Mississippi State cowbells
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Georgia Football is expecting a tough atmosphere today when it walks into Davis Wade Stadium for its matchup against Mississippi State. While the Bulldogs haven’t played in Starkville since 2010, Kirby Smart has. He went every other year as a defensive coordinator during his time at Alabama and knows the kind of environment his team is headed into.
D.C. Defenders win lottery for first pick in XFL draft
The D.C. Defenders won the virtual lottery and will select first in the XFL Draft, which begins Wednesday. The event
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Mississippi State
Get up! It's a Georgia football gameday! Georgia is coming off one of its biggest games in program history after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers and jumping up to the No. 1 spot in the college football playoff rankings. They now are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a ...
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on Mississippi State in SEC road test
(4Q, 14:55): Darnell Washington's 2-yard touchdown reception from Stetson Bennett gives Georgia 38-19 lead. Georgia makes Mississippi State pay for a crucial mistake on a field goal and turns what would have been three points for the road Dawgs into seven. While Mississippi State delivered a real scare, Georgia seems to have locked this one up.
Young throws 3 TDs as Alabama dodges scare from Ole Miss
Alabama coach Nick Saban wondered which Crimson Tide team would show up in Mississippi. As it turned out, he didn’t need to be worried, especially about quarterback Bryce Young. Young threw three touchdowns passes and No. 10 Alabama scored on four consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters,...
