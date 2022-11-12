ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

Auburn 13, Texas A&M 10

AUB_Ja.Johnson 16 pass from Ashford (McPherson kick), 1:33. AUB_FG McPherson 34, :39. AUB_FG McPherson 26, 3:02. TXAM_Preston 17 pass from Weigman (Bond kick), 1:33. RUSHING_Texas A&M, Daniels 11-83, Moss 5-7, Weigman 8-4. Auburn, Hunter 13-121, Bigsby 23-121, Ashford 16-47, Alston 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 18). PASSING_Texas A&M, Weigman 14-36-0-121. Auburn,...
AUBURN, CA
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to horrific facemask in Alabama-Ole Miss game

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
OXFORD, MS
Wildcats Today

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to Media Ahead of Georgia

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media at his game-week press conference on Monday afternoon ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against No. 1 Georgia.  Stoops reflected on the poor loss to Vanderbilt, what his team can expect from the top-ranked Bulldogs, the new world of football ...
LEXINGTON, KY
SFGate

San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
On3.com

Georgia prepared to block out noise of Mississippi State cowbells

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Georgia Football is expecting a tough atmosphere today when it walks into Davis Wade Stadium for its matchup against Mississippi State. While the Bulldogs haven’t played in Starkville since 2010, Kirby Smart has. He went every other year as a defensive coordinator during his time at Alabama and knows the kind of environment his team is headed into.
STARKVILLE, MS
SFGate

Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis

Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
MODESTO, CA
DawgsDaily

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Mississippi State

Get up! It's a Georgia football gameday! Georgia is coming off one of its biggest games in program history after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers and jumping up to the No. 1 spot in the college football playoff rankings. They now are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a ...
ATHENS, GA
Alabama Now

Young throws 3 TDs as Alabama dodges scare from Ole Miss

Alabama coach Nick Saban wondered which Crimson Tide team would show up in Mississippi. As it turned out, he didn’t need to be worried, especially about quarterback Bryce Young. Young threw three touchdowns passes and No. 10 Alabama scored on four consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

