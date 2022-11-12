SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who was knocked off an ATV in flood waters Friday night near Salamanca. The sheriff's office said it was called at 10:50 p.m. Friday about an ATV that was traveling along the Allegheny River, near Old Route 17. It had been washed away in flood waters.

SALAMANCA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO