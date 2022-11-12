Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Townships Prepare for Snowfall
With snow in the forecast for the next few days, Erie businesses and municipalities are prepared for the start of the winter season. Harborcreek townships have their snowplows loaded with salt and sand and have been prepped to go for weeks, leading into the first snowfall of the season. Township...
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Help sought after man knocked off ATV in flood waters near Salamanca
SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who was knocked off an ATV in flood waters Friday night near Salamanca. The sheriff's office said it was called at 10:50 p.m. Friday about an ATV that was traveling along the Allegheny River, near Old Route 17. It had been washed away in flood waters.
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Sunday House Fire Causes Penna Ave Closure
WARREN, Pa. – A Sunday morning house fire has Pennsylvania Ave E closed in both directions between Locust St and Park Ave. The fire was called in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officals on the scene told Your Daily Local the Avenue would be closed “for some time.”...
yourerie
Click here for the Monday Midday Forecast
Chilly weather settling into the region again today. Leftover lake effect around, but little expected. Next weather system will spread some light rain or wet snow tomorrow, with better chances of lake effect toward mid week. Precip: SUNDAY: 0.37″ / Month: 3.60″ / Normal: 1.63″ / Year: 42.89″ / Normal:...
wesb.com
Catt County Search for ATV Passenger Washed Away in Flood
An ATV passenger was washed away in the Allegany River late Friday night. At 10:50, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office was notified that an ATV had been washed away in the flood waters near Old Route 17. The identity of the passenger was unknown to the driver, and was...
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until 6:00 PM
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties until 6:00 PM Sunday. Meteorologist Phil Pandolfo with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says lake effect snow has started to fall off Lake Erie, with accumulation in areas inland from the lake. According to Pandolfo, the snowfall is not concentrated in one particular area, but is more scattered in nature...
erienewsnow.com
Cleanup Continues Following A Major Water Main Break In Mayville
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Cleanup work continues following a major water main break at the Chautauqua County Office Building in Mayville. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced on Friday that the temporary changes to county operations at the Hall R. Clothier (HRC) Building at 7 N. Erie St. in Mayville, N.Y. will continue through November 18,
erienewsnow.com
Late Season Brush Fires Keep Crews Busy In Chautauqua County
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – Around a half-a-dozen late season brush fires kept first responders in Chautauqua County busy. From the Town of Hanover, to Sherman, to Frewsburg crews had their hands full on Thursday afternoon. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. off of Bragg Road...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
wnynewsnow.com
Lake Effect Snow Showers Through Sunday
JAMESTOWN – Mother Nature will provide the region with below average temperatures and some snow for the upcoming week. The National Weather Service continues with A Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM Sunday evening for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Lake effect snow showers will continue through the day on...
yourdailylocal.com
Commissioners Announce Temporary Shutdown of County Recycling Program
WARREN, Pa. – In a Monday news release, the Warren County Commissioners announced that there would be a “temporary shutdown” of the county’s recycling program effective Dec. 1. Recycling operations for Columbus, Elk, Eldred, and Cherry Grove Townships will be shut down on that date and...
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy rain will come into the area tomorrow as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way through the region. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) sent out a cautionary email reminding residents to be on the lookout for water on roadways and in low-lying areas. JET 24/FOX […]
chautauquatoday.com
Firefighters Quell Cabin Fire in Town of Westfield
Firefighters from multiple departments made quick work of an early morning blaze at a hunting cabin in the Town of Westfield on Sunday. Westfield Fire responded to 5741 Parker Road shortly after 4:00 AM and received mutual aid from Sherman, Ripley, Ellery Center, Findley Lake and Portland. According to Chautauqua County dispatchers, the incident began as a chimney fire, and the cabin was fully involved on arrival. There were no injuries reported. Westfield Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were also on scene.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Tire Shop Sees Uptick in Business with Snow in Forecast
The snow in this weekend's forecast might have drivers thinking about tires. Erie News Now stopped by Flynn's Tire and Auto Service on Pittsburgh Ave. There's been an uptick in business as people start to come in to get the right tires for the winter season. Manager Matthew Mitchell said...
yourdailylocal.com
ANF Approves Fourmile Project in Warren, McKean Counties
BRADFORD, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project, which involves four Warren County municipalities. The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area – a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in...
explore venango
Franklin Man Injured in SUV vs. Deer Collision on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer on Route 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Police say...
explore venango
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy cited after crashing into Amish buggy
Chautauqua, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 has new information on a crash involving a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy crashing into an Amish buggy. That crash resulted in at least two people being hurt and the horse being put down. News 4 has obtained the dash cam video from that deputy’s patrol car, as well as […]
Comments / 0