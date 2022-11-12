ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ESPN

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs Monmouth Hawks November 16 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics

The Monmouth Hawks (2-1) visit the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-2) at Reitz Arena on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Watch live women’s college basketball on ESPN+. Loyola (MD) averaged 53.8 points per game last year, 7.8 fewer than the 61.6 Monmouth allowed per contest. The Greyhounds were 3-1 last season when they put up more than 62 points.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
CBS Sports

Villanova vs. Delaware State prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, bets for Nov. 14 by proven model

The 16th-ranked Villanova Wildcats look to rebound in a big way when they take on the Delaware State Hornets in non-conference action on Monday night. The Wildcats (1-1) are coming off a 68-64 loss at Temple on Friday. The defeat snapped an eight-game winning streak in Philadelphia Big Five play. The Hornets (1-1), who opened the season with a 95-57 loss at Virginia Tech, beat Immaculata 104-67 on Thursday. Villanova is missing two players in senior Justin Moore (Achilles Tendon) and freshman forward Cam Whitmore (right thumb surgery).
VILLANOVA, PA
NBC Sports

Dunn’s late free throws help Temple stun No. 16 Villanova

PHILADELPHIA — Khalif Battle got lost in a swarm of delirious Temple students that had mobbed the court in celebration of one of the program’s wildest wins in years. The tiniest of ticks were stuck on the clock. Hey, it had been 10 years since the Owls knocked...
VILLANOVA, PA
SFGate

San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
thecomeback.com

CBB world reacts as Temple upsets No. 16 Villanova

The Temple Owls ended a decade of frustration Friday night, upsetting No. 16 Villanova, 68-64. Temple fans were so pumped up about the big upset they stormed the Owls’ Liacouras Center court not once, but twice, thanks to a bizarre sequence at the end of the game. After the Owls intercepted a pass as time expired, fans rushed the court to celebrate, only to learn that officials had called a foul on the final play.
VILLANOVA, PA
The Associated Press

George scores 23 points for No. 5 Baylor over Norfolk State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor true freshman Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Norfolk State 87-70 on Friday night in a matchup of teams that played in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament. “My shot was falling, and I was doing every little thing I could do,” said George, who was 8-of-13 shooting overall. “Came out with the win, that’s the most important thing.” Transfer guard Jalen Bridges added 20 points for the Bears (2-0). Adam Flagler, their leading scorer last season, had 18 points and five assists. Joe Bryant, one of four returning starters for the two-time defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans (2-1), had 24 points and six rebounds.
WACO, TX

