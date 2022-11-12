Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Rolls Over Liberty, 95-59
Naturally, much made of liberty this week in recognition of Veterans Day. Alabama’s defense took away the rights of the visiting Liberty Flames Friday night in Coleman Coliseum. Like the right to score and the right to rebound. Alabama (2-0 and ranked 20th in the nation) had the fire...
Alabama high school football playoffs scores, live updates: AHSAA second round in Tuscaloosa
The 2022 Alabama high school football season continues with the second round of the AHSAA and AISA playoffs on Nov. 4. Tuscaloosa Academy earned a Class 2A 2 seed in its first season in the AHSAA after leaving the AISA. Southern Academy is the lone AISA school in the playoffs from the Tuscaloosa area.
‘It’s just horrific’: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham offers condolences, empathizes with tragic deaths at Virginia
The Utah Utes coach has dealt with the deaths of two Ute players, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, the past two years in Salt Lake City
No. 1 prospect, Camden High School senior DJ Wagner commits to Kentucky basketball
DJ Wagner is headed to Kentucky. The Camden High School senior, ESPN’s No. 1 ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 and a consensus five-star prospect, announced on Monday he’s joining the Wildcats, where he’ll play for head coach John Calipari, who coached DJ’s father Dajuan at the University of Memphis. ...
Alabama high school football brackets for 2022 playoffs: AHSAA quarterfinals, AISA finals
The Alabama high school football playoff bracket is set for the 2022 AHSAA and AISA postseason. The AISA state championship games will take place Nov. 17 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, with the third round of the AHSAA playoffs set for Nov. 18. ...
Comments / 0