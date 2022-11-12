Read full article on original website
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 145-135 for their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden
Thunder And Knicks Starting Lineups
The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
Could Phoenix Suns Trade Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in Exchange for Grayson Allen?
The Phoenix Suns have some interest in trading Jae Crowder in exchange for Grayson Allen.
Thunder Rout Raptors With Wealth Spreading Offense
The Oklahoma City Thunder had eight players score in double figures on their way to a 132-113 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night in downtown Oklahoma City.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Oklahoma City Uses a Franchise Record of Double-Digit Scorers in Win Over Toronto
Oklahoma City notched it’s largest win of the season in a 132-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. It was a team effort for the Thunder, marking the first time in franchise history that eight players scored in double-figures. Toronto was without both Pascal Siakam and Precious...
ESPN
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves
On Sunday, the Miami Heat waived Dru Smith and signed Orlando Robinson.
ESPN
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee
The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers' win
November 14 - Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
This Mavericks-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Have you ever felt that you were capable of more? Say you’re stuck in a dead-end job. You’re confident that you could handle more responsibility. You simply need the opportunity. Some NBA players feel that way too. They may have a solid role on a team, but they...
Yardbarker
Knicks cool off after hot start in dispiriting loss to Thunder
The New York Knicks sputtered with another listless defensive effort in a head-scratching 145-135 loss to the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday at Madison Square Garden. After building a 12-point lead on the strength of a franchise-record 48 points in the opening quarter, the Knicks suffered a humiliating meltdown that earned them boos from a sold-out 19,812 Garden crowd.
