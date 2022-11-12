ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance

Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee

The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
This Mavericks-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby

Have you ever felt that you were capable of more? Say you’re stuck in a dead-end job. You’re confident that you could handle more responsibility. You simply need the opportunity. Some NBA players feel that way too. They may have a solid role on a team, but they...
Knicks cool off after hot start in dispiriting loss to Thunder

The New York Knicks sputtered with another listless defensive effort in a head-scratching 145-135 loss to the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday at Madison Square Garden. After building a 12-point lead on the strength of a franchise-record 48 points in the opening quarter, the Knicks suffered a humiliating meltdown that earned them boos from a sold-out 19,812 Garden crowd.
