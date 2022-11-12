ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, OH

WKRC

Ohio community rallies to replace girl's walker after hers was stolen

STOW, Ohio (WKRC/WOIO/CBS Newspath) - A young Ohio girl got her independence back after her walker was stolen from her driveway. Gabriella Gennarelli's 9-year-old daughter, Valentina, has cerebral palsy and needs her walker to help her get around. "Without that, she's totally dependent on someone else for everything," Gennarelli told...
STOW, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect tries to rob Akron Domino’s Pizza delivery driver for pizza

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron police, a Domino’s delivery driver was robbed Friday night by a man who tried to take a pizza without paying for it. The delivery driver told police he was trying to make a delivery at Edgewood Avenue when the suspect tried to run off with the pizza.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland since Nov. 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are asking for the community’s help to find a 17-year-old girl that has been missing since Nov. 10. Ary’onna Warren was last seen at Metro Health Hospital in Cleveland, according to Cleveland Police Det. Daniel Zola. Ary’onna is 5 feet, 10...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
SOLON, OH
WKYC

17-year-old Brunswick High School student shot and killed

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The Brunswick City School District is mourning the loss of a Brunswick High School student that passed away on Friday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Warren Police officials confirmed to...
BRUNSWICK, OH
cleveland19.com

Two men flee from Fairview Park stolen car crash

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police are searching for two men who fled the scene of a car crash involving a stolen car, according to a release from the department. Police said that Friday they responded to the 20200 block of Lorain Road for the report of a...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Lakewood man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Lakewood man was shot in Fairview Park Friday night after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said they responded to the 4200 block of Grannis Road around 8:50 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, officers reported...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
californiaexaminer.net

State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
MERCER COUNTY, OH

