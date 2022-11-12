Read full article on original website
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
WKRC
Ohio community rallies to replace girl's walker after hers was stolen
STOW, Ohio (WKRC/WOIO/CBS Newspath) - A young Ohio girl got her independence back after her walker was stolen from her driveway. Gabriella Gennarelli's 9-year-old daughter, Valentina, has cerebral palsy and needs her walker to help her get around. "Without that, she's totally dependent on someone else for everything," Gennarelli told...
Child taken from Cleveland hospital
The Cleveland Division of Police has activated an Amber Alert after a boy went missing from UH Rainbow Babies And Children's Hospital Sunday evening.
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 8-year-old boy was found safe after police officials in Cleveland issued an Amber Alert Sunday evening. Jonathan Davis was taken from Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, located at 2101 Adelbert Rd, at around 12 p.m. on Nov. 13, according to police officials. Police said...
cleveland19.com
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in Geauga County demands justice for the 23-year-old man who lost his life in a hit-skip early Saturday morning. Tyler Davis, from Chagrin Falls, was driving north on Munn Road in Auburn Township when his 2016 Honda Pioneer was hit from behind at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Brunswick community remembers 17-year-old boy who unexpectedly died
A 17-year-old boy from Brunswick died on Friday night, the father confirmed to News 5. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
cleveland19.com
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire
A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.
5-year-old killed in Tuscarawas County crash
A 5-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County on Saturday.
cleveland19.com
Suspect tries to rob Akron Domino’s Pizza delivery driver for pizza
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron police, a Domino’s delivery driver was robbed Friday night by a man who tried to take a pizza without paying for it. The delivery driver told police he was trying to make a delivery at Edgewood Avenue when the suspect tried to run off with the pizza.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland since Nov. 10
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are asking for the community’s help to find a 17-year-old girl that has been missing since Nov. 10. Ary’onna Warren was last seen at Metro Health Hospital in Cleveland, according to Cleveland Police Det. Daniel Zola. Ary’onna is 5 feet, 10...
Brunswick schools mourns tragic death of 17-year-old student
Brunswick schools are mourning the loss of one of their students in a tragic death.
cleveland19.com
5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
17-year-old Brunswick High School student shot and killed
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The Brunswick City School District is mourning the loss of a Brunswick High School student that passed away on Friday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Warren Police officials confirmed to...
cleveland19.com
2 years in prison for drunken driver who caused serious accident in Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who drove drunk and caused a serious car crash earlier this year pleaded guilty in Medina County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. David Landrum pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. Medina County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joyce Kimbler then sentenced...
cleveland19.com
Two men flee from Fairview Park stolen car crash
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police are searching for two men who fled the scene of a car crash involving a stolen car, according to a release from the department. Police said that Friday they responded to the 20200 block of Lorain Road for the report of a...
Missing Akron Nursing Home Resident Found Dead Behind Facility
Sad story in Akron. A missing nursing home resident at The Merriman on Merriman Rd was found deceased in a wooded area behind the facility. 82-year-old Joan L. Meredith first reported missing on Sunday, a full two days before she was finally found. She reportedly had dementia, yet was assumed to have checked out of […]
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
cleveland19.com
Lakewood man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Lakewood man was shot in Fairview Park Friday night after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said they responded to the 4200 block of Grannis Road around 8:50 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, officers reported...
californiaexaminer.net
State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot
The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
