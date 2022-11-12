ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 31-3 win at Baylor

Complete and utter destruction. A battle for second place ended up being a flex of a team fully-equipped like a nation with an army, navy and air force going against some rebels with a few handguns. A Baylor team that was riding a three-game win streak got taken apart. Stripped...
WACO, TX
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Sporting News

TCU vs. Texas final score, results: Horned Frogs stay undefeated after defense bottles up Longhorns

No. 4 TCU vs. No. 18 Texas was supposed to be an offensive display between two teams that were in the top 25 of the FBS in scoring. That couldn't have been further from what happened Saturday night. The Horned Frogs and Longhorns labored through a defensive slugfest that saw the first half end 3-0 as TCU hoped to keep its College Football Playoff bid alive in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 91, Oakland 62

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. November 13, 2022 | Rochester, Mich. | Athletics Center O’rena | Attendance: 3,651. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 2-1 overall, 0-0 Big 12 | Oakland 1-2 overall, 0-0 Horizon League. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Avery Anderson...
STILLWATER, OK
The Courier Journal

DJ Wagner highlights and 3 things to know about the 2023 Kentucky basketball signee

DJ Wagner is taking his five-star basketball prowess to Lexington, where he plans to play for coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Wagner, the top-rated recruit in the 2023 class, announced his pledge to UK on Monday via ESPN's Paul Biancardi and signed his National Letter of Intent, according to a report from 247Sports' Travis Branham. Other schools to offer a scholarship to the 6-foot-3 combo guard include: Louisville, Memphis, Temple and Villanova. ...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy