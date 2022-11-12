No. 4 TCU vs. No. 18 Texas was supposed to be an offensive display between two teams that were in the top 25 of the FBS in scoring. That couldn't have been further from what happened Saturday night. The Horned Frogs and Longhorns labored through a defensive slugfest that saw the first half end 3-0 as TCU hoped to keep its College Football Playoff bid alive in Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO