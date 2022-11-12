Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson falls at buzzer to South Carolina
South Carolina hit a jumper in the final seconds to retake the lead and down Clemson 60-58 Friday night at the Colonial Life arena. The Tigers fought back in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough. (...)
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
FOX Sports
Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night. The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that...
AOL Corp
Photos: NC State upset by Boston College
No. 17 N.C. State, which built an early 14-point lead but saw Boston College battle from behind for a 21-20 upset win that ended the Pack’s 16-game win streak at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Eagles, 19.5-point underdogs, took the lead with 14 seconds left on Emmett Morehead’s 2-yard scoring pass...
Five-Star Guard D.J. Wagner Commits to Kentucky
The senior will play for his father’s former coach, John Calipari, next season.
Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
No. 7 Duke pounds USC Upstate in tune-up for Kansas
Kyle Filipowski’s 15 points led five Duke players in double figures as the No. 7 Blue Devils rolled past visiting
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Live updates: WVU vs. Pitt - Final
PITTSBURGH -- West Virginia and Pitt renew their rivalry in tonight's 7 p.m. game at the Petersen Events Center. It's the second straight season and the fifth time in six years the two have played after taking a break for five years. The two met at least once every season from 1917-18 to 2011-12. The Mountaineers have won five in a row in the series, which is the longest streak since a nine-game streak from 1964-68. The Mountaineers also won four in a row from 1976-77 when coach Bob Huggins attended WVU. In addition, WVU has won three in a row at the Petersen Events Center with victories in 2019, 2017 and 2012. The team was 1-7 as the visitor before that.
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
NBC Sports
No. 1 South Carolina eases past No. 17 Maryland 81-56
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Aliyah Boston was solid as usual, and she’s just one of the post players No. 1 South Carolina can send at an opponent in waves. “We pass the bus test,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We do do that.”. As impressive as the...
SFGate
Cal fires offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and OL coach
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure on Sunday with the Bears on a six-game losing streak. The Bears (3-7) rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game).
SFGate
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
No. 1 North Carolina looks to improve vs. Gardner-Webb
Challenges have come early for No. 1 North Carolina. Those have developed from opponents and from coach Hubert Davis. The
247Sports
Gamecocks take down Wake Forest, advance in NCAA Tournament
The three-seeded South Carolina women’s soccer team (14-3-5) emerged victorious in a rainy battle against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-6-4) on Saturday, punching their ticket to round two of the NCAA Women’s Soccer tournament with a 2-0 win. ... Story from USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations.
Tar Heels rally in second half to get past Charleston
Things didn’t look so great for North Carolina in the first half of Friday’s game against College of Charleston. The Tar Heels trailed 50-43 to the Cougars at halftime, getting out-rebounded and out-played in that first half. But it was the second half that told the story. North Carolina came out on a 9-2 run in the second half to tie the game, and eventually take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish minutes later. That effort was powered by Armando Bacot and Caleb Love who combined to score the first 19 points of the second half for the Tar Heels in the 102-86...
Comments / 0