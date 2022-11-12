PITTSBURGH -- West Virginia and Pitt renew their rivalry in tonight's 7 p.m. game at the Petersen Events Center. It's the second straight season and the fifth time in six years the two have played after taking a break for five years. The two met at least once every season from 1917-18 to 2011-12. The Mountaineers have won five in a row in the series, which is the longest streak since a nine-game streak from 1964-68. The Mountaineers also won four in a row from 1976-77 when coach Bob Huggins attended WVU. In addition, WVU has won three in a row at the Petersen Events Center with victories in 2019, 2017 and 2012. The team was 1-7 as the visitor before that.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO