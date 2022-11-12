Read full article on original website
California Woman Killed Sister And 3-week-old Infant Over “Jealousy And Sibling Rivalry,” Authorities Say
California Woman Killed Sister And 3-week-old Infant Over “Jealousy And Sibling Rivalry,” Authorities Say. On September 24, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, 18, and her infant daughter Celine were shot to death; on September 23, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, then age 22, was arrested in connection with the slayings. Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, Yarelly’s alleged lover and gang member, was also taken into custody.
Fresno woman killed sister and newborn niece over ‘jealousy and sibling rivalry,’ police say
Fresno police in California arrested two people this week for the September killings of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter, Celine — and Yanelly’s sister is one of the suspects, according to authorities. The Fresno Police Department arrested 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales,...
A California Woman Was Reportedly Jealous Of Her Sister. That's Why She Gunned Her And Her Baby Down, Police Say.
A California woman is accused of gunning down her teenage sister and newborn niece, Radar has learned.Fresno police announced that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, was arrested in connection to the deaths of her sister, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old niece, Celine. According to police, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera's boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, was also arrested in connection to the deaths.“We can now say with complete certainty that we have those responsible for this homicide in custody,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said. Police say they believe the motive for the killing was jealousy and sibling rivalry.According to police, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Sept....
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
Body of missing Avenal man found in vehicle in a canal
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday when his vehicle was found submerged in a canal. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search...
New African elephant joins the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new member has been added to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family. According to the Zoo, a male African elephant named Mabu can now be seen walking on the savanna in African Adventure. “We are excited to have Mabu join our herd,” said Lyn Myers,...
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.
In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California. Their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of her children. The Fresno Bee described Tamara as a protective and caring woman.
Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a residence on Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Man and woman shot and killed in North Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
Baby in stroller shot dead while being pushed by mother on sidewalk
A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a central California sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car, police said.The mother was walking Wednesday with her boyfriend on a street in Merced when a car drove by and one of the occupants opened fire, striking the child, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.Police officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the mother and child inside a McDonald's about a block from where the child was shot, the department said.The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Darius King Grigsby, officials said.Police said detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance. Merced is about 80 miles east of San Jose.Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Officials asked anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org
New drug dogs to join Fresno PD thanks to high school students
"Kids for K9s" dropped by the Fresno Police department headquarters to meet with the Chief and K-9 unit to present a $50,000 check.
Search is on after Visalia man steals car with baby inside
Visalia police are searching for the person who stole a car at Mary's vineyard shopping center with a baby inside, before running away.
Teens booked for armed robbery in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Three teenagers now find themselves in juvenile hall following a string of armed robberies in Merced. According to Merced Police, an officer spotted some teenagers outside the Shop & Save Market on Saturday near R Street and Childs Avenue. Two of the three teens, police...
Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking
The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
Renaissance Faire going on now in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kearney Park Renaissance Faire is back in Fresno this weekend. A large group of people has gathered to partake in all sorts of activities; like jousting, battle pageants, and stage acts. All while in costume. There are plenty of renaissance vendors for anyone looking...
Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
2 dead after Fresno County crash with big rig, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash involving a big rig and a sedan Monday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at Kamm and Jameson avenues west of Caruthers. Officers say a big rig was going north on […]
Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location
Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.
Car stolen from parking lot with child still inside in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A car was stolen from a parking lot with a child still inside the vehicle Friday night in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department responded around 6:21 p.m. to Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center for reports of a stolen car. When officers arrived, they were...
