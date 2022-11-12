Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 5 McKeesport overcomes 12 fumbles to beat No. 4 Armstrong in WPIAL quarterfinals
Usually, 12 fumbles isn’t the recipe for a victory. But McKeesport had built a big lead in the heavy rainfall Friday night before the fumble-itis set in. The No. 5 Tigers scored on four straight possessions in the first half and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 4 Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong’s NexTier Complex.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4th-quarter touchdown pushes North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan into WPIAL finals
As a scoreless tie dragged on with weather conditions making life difficult on both offenses, North Allegheny running back Andrew Gavlik started to realize that one score might win this WPIAL Class 6A semifinal matchup against Canon-McMillan. With a little more than six minutes left in the game, teammate Logan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs
All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford ends frustrating football season with playoff loss
High school football season at Penn-Trafford ended earlier than expected with a first-round loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Nov. 4. It was an unusual season for the Warriors, the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions. Many felt the Warriors were primed for another run at the title, but things just didn’t work out.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa capitalizes on mistakes to take down Montour in Class 4A quarterfinals
It was wet at Freedom Friday night, but there wasn’t any rust on Aliquippa following a bye week. The top-seeded Quips came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter rolled from there on their way to a 41-7 victory over No. 8 Montour (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at a soggy Jimbo Covert Field.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
West Virginia Dominates Shorthanded Panthers in Backyard Brawl, 81-56
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Joe Toussaint and the West Virginia Mountaineers took down a shorthanded Pitt team in the basketball edition of the Backyard Brawl by a score of 81-56. Toussaint hit five of his 11 field goals, including a three-point dagger to extend the Mountaineer lead to 18 late in the game, en route to the win. Toussaint finished with a team-high 18, Erik Stevenson added 16, and big man Mohamed Wague scored 11 points as West Virginia took home the comfortable win.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne’s Liv Westphal Gaining Confidence Following Achilles Injury
PITTSBURGH — For 14 years, basketball has comprised so much of Olivia Westphal’s life, but for 13 months, a ruptured Achilles tendon tested the Duquesne Women’s Basketball redshirt freshman guard, while also shaping what has become her comeback. Westphal first took the court in Monday’s season opener...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Big-Play WR Peter Gonzalez Huge in Central Catholic Surge
DORMONT Pa. — With rainy conditions playing a major factor, Pittsburgh Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner threw the ball just 11 times in the Vikings’ 28-7 win over Mount Lebanon on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-6A semifinal. However, Wehner got it done through the air when he needed too, as he tossed two touchdown passes Peter Gonzalez. The first touchdown grab by Gonzalez was a 20-yarder and the game-sealing one was from 12 yards out. Both were fade passes where he high pointed the ball.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
First Half Foul Issues Cause Trouble for Pitt in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — In the first half of the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia, Pitt struggled to gain any offensive rhythm and keep up with the Mountaineers after several of its key players picked up fouls early and often. Through one half, Pitt has looked out of sorts offensively due...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Jorge Diaz-Graham
As the Pitt basketball season starts up, Pittsburgh Sports Now continues to profile each player on the team in the All 14 series. PSN continues down the line with one of the Spanish twins:. JORGE DIAZ-GRAHAM. Hometown: Canary Islands, Spain. Height, Weight: 6’11, 190 LBs. Position: Guard/Forward. Number: 31.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Has Tale of Two Halves in 77-69 Win against Brown
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for the Duquesne Dukes (2-0) three-point shooting against the Brown Bears (0-2). After shooting less than 30% from three-point range in the first half, Duquesne shot over 50% to close it and get their first win against a NCAA opponent this season, 77-69.
Central Catholic is passing more than ever, yet rainstorm awaits in WPIAL semifinals
There was a new piece of equipment on the field at Central Catholic football practice this week: a five-gallon water jug. “We’ve been dumping the balls in water all week,” said quarterback Payton Wehner, whose team was getting ready for a waterlogged WPIAL semifinal Friday night at Mt. Lebanon. “We’ve done pretty much anything to try and prepare for what’s coming. … That’s hardest part is gripping the football. You never know when there’s going to be a slick spot on the ball.”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s John Hugley in Street Clothes During Backyard Brawl Warmups
PITTSBURGH — Ahead of Friday night’s Backyard Brawl game against West Virginia, Pitt’s John Hugley is in street clothes and does not appear to be playing in the game. Earlier this week, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel updated the status of Hugley, who injured his knee in practice more than six weeks ago.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Highly-Touted Hoops Recruits In Attendance for Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night during Pitt’s game against West Virginia, several highly-touted recruits were in attendance. Both of Pittsburgh’s five-star prospects, 2025 Alier Maluk (Imani Christian) and 2025 Meleek Thomas (Lincoln Park) were in attendance. In addition, four-star forward Royce Parham (North Hills) and four-star 2024 guard Brandin Cummings (Lincoln Park) were at the game. Cummings is the younger brother of Pitt point guard Nelly Cummings.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk
The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair wins slugfest with Bethel Park, making 1st WPIAL finals in 11 years
When rain is the forecast, old-school football is on the horizon. No. 5 Upper St. Clair certainly brought that to the table in a 17-7 victory over No. 1 Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals Friday night, but frankly, these two teams might have played just as hard-charging a game even in perfect fall weather.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bishop Canevin pulls away from Clairton, advances to Class A semifinals
Bishop Canevin outlasted Clairton on Friday night at rain-soaked Dormont Stadium. The Crusaders battled the remnants of Hurricane Nicole en route to beating the Bears, 29-6, clinching a spot in the WPIAL Class A semifinals. “I’ve never coached in a game like this,” coach Richard Johnson said. “It was just...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup: Cruce Brookins’ 6 TDs lift No. 1 Steel Valley into semifinals
Cruce Brookins rushed for 332 yards and six touchdowns as No. 1 Steel Valley earned a 46-13 victory over No. 8 McGuffey (8-4) in the WPIAL Class 2A football quarterfinals Friday night at Campbell Field. Brookins scored on runs of 63, 2, 27, 3, 17 and 44 yards. Donald Barksdale...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 14
Update (1:24 PM)- **Pitt football extends an offer today to 2024 athlete Josiah Mclaurin from North Carolina. Mclaurin (6’0”, 180-pounds) received the news from Andre Powell. This is big for Mclaurin because it’s his first Power 5 offer, with others from Florida A&M and Charlotte. Update (10:14...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Cold Shooting Duquesne Falls To #4 Kentucky, 77-52
Duquesne’s hot shooting did not make the trip to Rupp Arena as the Dukes fell by a 77-52 count to #4 Kentucky Friday night. Tre Clark led Duquesne with his 11 points, all of which came in the first half, while teammate Austin Rotroff scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench in 15 minutes.
