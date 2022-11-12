Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m. Tuesday's...
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins
By the eye test, this was a game in which the Toronto Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. It wasn’t to be though, as they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. The Maple Leafs started the game strong outshooting Pittsburgh 6-1 in the opening ten minutes. They also took a one-to-nothing lead at the 13:49 of the first when 5-foot-9, 180-pound Denis Malgin bodied 6-foot-4, 205-pound, Brian Dumoulin, off the puck in the Penguins zone. Malgin then created some open ice for himself in the corner of the rink before firing a shot on the net. Penguins’ goalie Casey DeSmith stopped the shot but Zach Aston-Reese knocked in the rebound to score his second goal of the season.
Porterville Recorder
Flyers bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers enter the matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three straight games. Columbus has gone 4-9-1 overall with a 2-3-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The...
ESPN
Jordie Benn scores as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 3-2
TORONTO -- — Jordie Benn snapped a second-period tie in his first game with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves. Kallgren stopped 19 shots in Friday night's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray to return vs. Penguins following adductor injury
The Leafs acquired Murray in July in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. He made 19 saves on 23 shots in Toronto’s season-opening loss to the Montreal Canadiens and was placed on the Long-Term Injured Reserve shortly after. The team placed Jake Muzzin on the Long-Term Injured Reserve on...
Yardbarker
Penguins Take Another Overtime Loss in Montreal
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before; the Pittsburgh Penguins lose to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, in Montreal, after blowing a lead. Much like the Penguins first road game of the season, they travel to Montreal just to lose in the extra frame after possessing a lead.
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3
Tampa Bay402—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Perbix, Stamkos), 1:23. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 7 (Hagel, Sergachev), 8:19 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Perbix 3 (Killorn, Sergachev), 11:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 4 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 16:22 (pp). Penalties_Eller, WSH (Holding), 7:58; Hedman, TB (Interference), 12:17; Hathaway, WSH (Slashing), 15:12; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry (Roughing), 20:00; Maroon, TB (Fighting), 20:00; Irwin, WSH (Fighting), 20:00.
Yardbarker
Canucks look for win at Toronto with legends in town
With three of their former players entering the Hockey Hall of Fame this weekend, the visiting Vancouver Canucks will be out to honor them by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Former Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin and goaltender Roberto Luongo are among those being inducted into...
Penguins Sloppy, Survive to Get Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3) had a pair of third period leads, but neither lasted one minute. The Penguins squandered three leads to the Montreal Canadiens (8-6-1), including allowing a game-tying goal just 42 seconds after taking a late third-period lead. Montreal winger Mike Hoffman roofed a shot...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
Yardbarker
Penguins Send Mark Friedman Down to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins made a roster move, re-assigning defenseman Mark Friedman to their AHL affiliate, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Friedman was recalled from the Baby Penguins after Penguins' defensemen PO Joseph and Jan Rutta sustained injuries against the Washington Capitals. Despite the brief call-up, Friedman has yet to appear in an NHL game this season.
Florida plays Washington after Bennett's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (8-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals after Sam Bennett scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Florida has a 4-1-1 record in home games and...
Roberto Luongo On Quebec's Strong Goalie System Growing Up
Roberto Luongo spoke with W. Graeme Roustan about returning to Montreal, the amount of quality French Canadian goalies in the 1990s and more.
Philadelphia Flyers recall Max Willman
The Philadelphia Flyers have made a roster swap, recalling Max Willman from the minor leagues while assigning Tanner Laczynski back to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. He’ll be joined there by Patrick Brown, who has been loaned on a long-term injury conditioning assignment as he approaches a return.
Yardbarker
Giroux returns to Philadelphia; Sens defeat Flyers, 4-1
Claude Giroux had a fruitful return to the Wells Fargo Center, sharing three assists as the Ottawa Senators cashed in on their opportunities against the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1. Kevin Hayes scored the lone goal for the Flyers. He cleaned the crease after Travis Konecny drove to the net with tenacity....
