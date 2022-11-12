By the eye test, this was a game in which the Toronto Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. It wasn’t to be though, as they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. The Maple Leafs started the game strong outshooting Pittsburgh 6-1 in the opening ten minutes. They also took a one-to-nothing lead at the 13:49 of the first when 5-foot-9, 180-pound Denis Malgin bodied 6-foot-4, 205-pound, Brian Dumoulin, off the puck in the Penguins zone. Malgin then created some open ice for himself in the corner of the rink before firing a shot on the net. Penguins’ goalie Casey DeSmith stopped the shot but Zach Aston-Reese knocked in the rebound to score his second goal of the season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO