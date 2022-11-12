Read full article on original website
Game Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies 7, Duke Blue Devils 24 - FINAL
At Noon, Virginia Tech will look to crawl back into the win column and break its six-game losing streak when the Hokies kick off against the Duke Blue Devils in Durham, NC. Duke (6-3) has already achieved bowl eligibility and enters Saturday’s contest as a 9.5-point favorite. Virginia Tech was eliminated from postseason bowl opportunities last week with a one-point loss to Georgia Tech.
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Photos: NC State upset by Boston College
No. 17 N.C. State, which built an early 14-point lead but saw Boston College battle from behind for a 21-20 upset win that ended the Pack’s 16-game win streak at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Eagles, 19.5-point underdogs, took the lead with 14 seconds left on Emmett Morehead’s 2-yard scoring pass...
Game Thread: Boston College 21, No. 16 NC State 20, Final
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State (7-2, 3-2 ACC) continues its 2022 season at home against Boston College (2-7, 1-5 ACC). The Wolfpack and Eagles square off at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network. WATCH | LISTEN | STATS. Follow along with live updates and analysis by refreshing this page, and join...
Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night. The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that...
UC Guard Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award
The leader is scorching defenses through three games.
No. 7 Duke pounds USC Upstate in tune-up for Kansas
Kyle Filipowski’s 15 points led five Duke players in double figures as the No. 7 Blue Devils rolled past visiting
Live updates: WVU vs. Pitt - Final
PITTSBURGH -- West Virginia and Pitt renew their rivalry in tonight's 7 p.m. game at the Petersen Events Center. It's the second straight season and the fifth time in six years the two have played after taking a break for five years. The two met at least once every season from 1917-18 to 2011-12. The Mountaineers have won five in a row in the series, which is the longest streak since a nine-game streak from 1964-68. The Mountaineers also won four in a row from 1976-77 when coach Bob Huggins attended WVU. In addition, WVU has won three in a row at the Petersen Events Center with victories in 2019, 2017 and 2012. The team was 1-7 as the visitor before that.
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Pitt vs West Virginia Live Feed: Panthers Fall in Backyard Brawl Sequel
Join us as the Pitt Panthers take on West Virginia.
Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Cal fires offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and OL coach
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure on Sunday with the Bears on a six-game losing streak. The Bears (3-7) rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game).
Watch: College of Charleston vs. North Carolina | ACC Men's Basketball Highlights (2022)
College of Charleston vs. North Carolina: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels had to put together a big 2nd half to rally past and pull away from College of Charleston, 102-86. The Tar Heels trailed 50-43 at the half, but locked down in the 2nd half and outscored the Cougars 59-36 in the 2nd stanza. Armando Bacot had a dominant half, scoring 27 of his 28 points after the break. Caleb Love scored 25 points with 9 rebounds and 6 assists in the win.
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
