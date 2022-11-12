Read full article on original website
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Lights in Greenawalds opens this weekend with kickoff event that’s been on hiatus for 3 years
Mike Yellak took a few years off from the party celebrating the annual opening of Lights in Greenawalds, but he’s again planning to celebrate the lighting up of his whole block for the holiday season. And the event is happening this weekend. Yellak will plug in the 100,000-plus lights...
Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
Times News
PMVB announces death of 'Mr. Pocono' Bob Uguccioni
The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau announces that former director Robert Uguccioni has died. Bob, as he was best known, served as the executive director of the PMVB from 1967 to 2007. Uguccioni was also known to many as “Mr. Pocono” for his substantial accomplishments over the years to promote the vitality of the destination to millions of visitors throughout the decades.
Rare local sighting of species creates buzz in birding community | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
One day last week when I looked out at the nearby landscapes, it seemed like their beauty had disappeared overnight, but of course it didn’t. It was gradual and then abnormally warm weather and southern winds pushed the leaves to the ground. Abscission, basically meaning shedding, occurs with the...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Lehigh Valley weather: Season’s first snow flurries may be this week as warm November flips
The first 12 days of November saw more 70-degree days than all of October in the Lehigh Valley. Now, the wintry weather is here. Expect highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s, and yes even some chances for snow flurries through this week. “We’re looking at a very cool...
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Phillymag.com
On the Market (Again) in the Poconos: Contemporary Mansion in Henrysville
This sprawling estate house on 72 acres is no less original or grand than it was when it was first listed in June. The agent marketing it now points out that it would also make a great corporate retreat center. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring...
WFMZ-TV Online
More closings and openings coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail and restaurant roster continues to change in Whitehall Township. In recent months, the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 has seen two restaurants close and two retailers open as another pair of tenants prepare to join the lineup.
paonlinecasino.com
Retail Pennsylvania Casinos Paid Out Massive Fall Jackpots
The leaves may have fallen, but the number of jackpot winners in Pennsylvania casinos has not. PA casinos offer a range of in-person games suited for beginners and seasoned bettors alike, from simple video slot machines, to table games that require a little more knowledge. What they all have in...
These Bucks County Towns Have Some of the Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Several local towns and boroughs in Bucks County recently made the list for having some of the most expensive homes in the state. Staff writers at Stacker wrote about the local homes. With data collected from Zillow, these are some of the local areas that have the most expensive housing,...
Two Carvana Locations Suspended In Pennsylvania
Carvana is facing legal issues once again, this time in Pennsylvania. State regulators have suspended two locations from registration actions and to perform motor vehicle titling. However, both will still be able to sell used vehicles. The suspension affects retail locations in Philadelphia and Bridgeville, a Pittsburgh suburb. This is...
PennDOT has warning for drivers
Following Friday's heavy rainfall, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers of standing water on roads.
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State Berks to host free forum on inflation
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Penn State Berks will host a free forum about inflation. The discussion is called "Anatomy of Inflation: Local and Global." Sudip Ghosh, an associate professor of business and the chair of the Penn State Berks business program, will serve as the featured speaker. He will talk about the causes of inflation and the steps federal officials are taking to address the problem.
Wolf administration reminds Pennsylvanians to be cautious during Tropical Storm Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With heavy widespread rainfall anticipated across the state Friday into Saturday, PennDOT and PEMA are reminding Pennsylvanians to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain. Rain is expected to begin Friday morning and continue throughout the day and into early-morning Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
WOLF
Three viruses that are spreading-Lehigh Valley Health Network calling it the Tripledemic
(WOLF) — With no restrictions protecting people this upcoming season, winter is projected to look different. The last 2 weeks our community, and throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Lehigh Valley Health Network experts explained the impact...
