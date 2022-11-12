ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Whitehall Township, PA

Newswatch 16

Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

PMVB announces death of 'Mr. Pocono' Bob Uguccioni

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau announces that former director Robert Uguccioni has died. Bob, as he was best known, served as the executive director of the PMVB from 1967 to 2007. Uguccioni was also known to many as “Mr. Pocono” for his substantial accomplishments over the years to promote the vitality of the destination to millions of visitors throughout the decades.
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

More closings and openings coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail and restaurant roster continues to change in Whitehall Township. In recent months, the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 has seen two restaurants close and two retailers open as another pair of tenants prepare to join the lineup.
paonlinecasino.com

Retail Pennsylvania Casinos Paid Out Massive Fall Jackpots

The leaves may have fallen, but the number of jackpot winners in Pennsylvania casinos has not. PA casinos offer a range of in-person games suited for beginners and seasoned bettors alike, from simple video slot machines, to table games that require a little more knowledge. What they all have in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Two Carvana Locations Suspended In Pennsylvania

Carvana is facing legal issues once again, this time in Pennsylvania. State regulators have suspended two locations from registration actions and to perform motor vehicle titling. However, both will still be able to sell used vehicles. The suspension affects retail locations in Philadelphia and Bridgeville, a Pittsburgh suburb. This is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn State Berks to host free forum on inflation

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Penn State Berks will host a free forum about inflation. The discussion is called "Anatomy of Inflation: Local and Global." Sudip Ghosh, an associate professor of business and the chair of the Penn State Berks business program, will serve as the featured speaker. He will talk about the causes of inflation and the steps federal officials are taking to address the problem.
WOLF

Three viruses that are spreading-Lehigh Valley Health Network calling it the Tripledemic

(WOLF) — With no restrictions protecting people this upcoming season, winter is projected to look different. The last 2 weeks our community, and throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Lehigh Valley Health Network experts explained the impact...

