Arizona State

TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona governor's race vote count continues: Hobbs grows lead with Maricopa County's latest results

Update: Katie Hobbs continues her lead over Kari Lake. New results are expected on the weekend. Read the latest here.  The suspense and prognosticating surrounding Arizona's too-close-to-call governor's race continued Friday as Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs maintained a slim but growing lead over her Republican opponent Kari Lake. Vote counting will continue for days, and officials in...
CBS Detroit

Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently

Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
AZFamily

Mark Kelly projected to win re-election to US Senate, defeating Trump-backed Blake Masters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Incumbent Mark Kelly has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, according to an Associated Press projection, defeating Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters. After the first ballot drop, Kelly maintained a steady lead over Masters. As more ballots from rural Arizona came in, Masters narrowed the gap a little, but Kelly was able to hold the lead throughout the week.
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
The Center Square

Mark Kelly wins reelection over Republican Masters in Arizona Senate race

(The Center Square) – Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple news outlets to call the race for the incumbent Democrat. “Thank you, Arizona,” was Kelly’s message shortly...
The Detroit Free Press

One area where GOP made gains

Good morning! Whew. We have made it to Saturday. Let's get to the news ... It was a jam-packed week of Election 2022 coverage at the Free Press, and we will continue to stay on guard over the next few weeks as unofficial results become official and transitions are made in the Michigan Legislature.
DEARBORN, MI

