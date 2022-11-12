Read full article on original website
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Mark Kelly wins re-election in Arizona, putting Democrats 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX — Democratic Sen.Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice...
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
'This isn't true': Michigan SOS responds after Trump says on social media Detroit absentee ballot situation is 'really bad'
DETROIT (WWJ) – Former President Donald Trump took to social media on Tuesday, claiming there was a “large” amount of absentee voter fraud happening in Detroit on Election Day. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, according to...
Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada, clinching control of Senate for Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada by the slimmest of margins, ensuring that Democrats will keep control of the U.S. Senate. Along with neighboring Arizona, Nevada was one of two battleground states where the Senate result remained up in the air long after...
Arizona Senate candidate Masters backs challenge to McConnell for GOP leader
Arizona Senate hopeful Blake Masters said Monday that Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell should not be the Republican leader in the next Congress. Masters told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that if he wins election, he would support a challenger from McConnell's right to lead Senate Republicans. "I certainly...
Arizona governor's race vote count continues: Hobbs grows lead with Maricopa County's latest results
Update: Katie Hobbs continues her lead over Kari Lake. New results are expected on the weekend. Read the latest here. The suspense and prognosticating surrounding Arizona's too-close-to-call governor's race continued Friday as Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs maintained a slim but growing lead over her Republican opponent Kari Lake. Vote counting will continue for days, and officials in...
Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently
Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
‘Canary in the Coal Mine’: Is Elissa Slotkin’s Win a Warning for Political Extremists?
The Michigan Democrat had been targeted by the GOP, but she beat them by stealing away some of their own weary voters.
AZFamily
Mark Kelly projected to win re-election to US Senate, defeating Trump-backed Blake Masters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Incumbent Mark Kelly has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, according to an Associated Press projection, defeating Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters. After the first ballot drop, Kelly maintained a steady lead over Masters. As more ballots from rural Arizona came in, Masters narrowed the gap a little, but Kelly was able to hold the lead throughout the week.
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Mark Kelly wins reelection over Republican Masters in Arizona Senate race
(The Center Square) – Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple news outlets to call the race for the incumbent Democrat. “Thank you, Arizona,” was Kelly’s message shortly...
Whitmer touts first Michigan Dem trifecta in almost 40 years
On CNN's State of the Union, the re-elected Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, tells Dana Bash that her party's major wins in her state were the result of being "focused on the fundamentals" like infrastructure, inflation and schools.
One area where GOP made gains
Good morning! Whew. We have made it to Saturday. Let's get to the news ... It was a jam-packed week of Election 2022 coverage at the Free Press, and we will continue to stay on guard over the next few weeks as unofficial results become official and transitions are made in the Michigan Legislature.
