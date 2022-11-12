Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...

