Pitt Basketball All 14: Jorge Diaz-Graham
As the Pitt basketball season starts up, Pittsburgh Sports Now continues to profile each player on the team in the All 14 series. PSN continues down the line with one of the Spanish twins:. JORGE DIAZ-GRAHAM. Hometown: Canary Islands, Spain. Height, Weight: 6’11, 190 LBs. Position: Guard/Forward. Number: 31.
Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Pitt fell to West Virginia by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. The series dates all the way back to 1905, the inaugural season of Pitt hoops. However, as of now, the series is only scheduled to run until next season.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 14
Update (8:47 AM)- **Congrats to West Allegheny 2023 athlete Nodin Tracy who makes a verbal commitment this morning to Fordham University. WVU OL James Gmiter Leaving Football to Pursue Career in Law Enforcement. Prugar’s 3-and-out: A little respect never hurt anybody.
Saunders: Brawl a Reminder of How Fun Good Basketball at the Pete Can Be, How Far Pitt Has to Go
PITTSBURGH — For the first time in a long time, the Petersen Events Center got loud on Friday night. The building wasn’t near full, with a paid attendance of just over 10,000. A solid quarter of those in attendance were cheering for the other Gold and Blue, as members of an invading West Virginia Mountaineers nation. But it was loud.
Highly-Touted Hoops Recruits In Attendance for Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night during Pitt’s game against West Virginia, several highly-touted recruits were in attendance. Both of Pittsburgh’s five-star prospects, 2025 Alier Maluk (Imani Christian) and 2025 Meleek Thomas (Lincoln Park) were in attendance. In addition, four-star forward Royce Parham (North Hills) and four-star 2024 guard Brandin Cummings (Lincoln Park) were at the game. Cummings is the younger brother of Pitt point guard Nelly Cummings.
Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl
The Backyard Brawl returns to the City of Pittsburgh. After the Pitt football team began its season with a victory over West Virginia, men’s basketball has its chance to defeat the Mountaineers at home. The Panthers defeated the University of Tennessee Martin on opening night Monday 80-58 inside the...
Pitt’s John Hugley in Street Clothes During Backyard Brawl Warmups
PITTSBURGH — Ahead of Friday night’s Backyard Brawl game against West Virginia, Pitt’s John Hugley is in street clothes and does not appear to be playing in the game. Earlier this week, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel updated the status of Hugley, who injured his knee in practice more than six weeks ago.
West Virginia Dominates Shorthanded Panthers in Backyard Brawl, 81-56
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Joe Toussaint and the West Virginia Mountaineers took down a shorthanded Pitt team in the basketball edition of the Backyard Brawl by a score of 81-56. Toussaint hit five of his 11 field goals, including a three-point dagger to extend the Mountaineer lead to 18 late in the game, en route to the win. Toussaint finished with a team-high 18, Erik Stevenson added 16, and big man Mohamed Wague scored 11 points as West Virginia took home the comfortable win.
First Half Foul Issues Cause Trouble for Pitt in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — In the first half of the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia, Pitt struggled to gain any offensive rhythm and keep up with the Mountaineers after several of its key players picked up fouls early and often. Through one half, Pitt has looked out of sorts offensively due...
Duquesne’s Liv Westphal Gaining Confidence Following Achilles Injury
PITTSBURGH — For 14 years, basketball has comprised so much of Olivia Westphal’s life, but for 13 months, a ruptured Achilles tendon tested the Duquesne Women’s Basketball redshirt freshman guard, while also shaping what has become her comeback. Westphal first took the court in Monday’s season opener...
Big-Play WR Peter Gonzalez Huge in Central Catholic Surge
DORMONT Pa. — With rainy conditions playing a major factor, Pittsburgh Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner threw the ball just 11 times in the Vikings’ 28-7 win over Mount Lebanon on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-6A semifinal. However, Wehner got it done through the air when he needed too, as he tossed two touchdown passes Peter Gonzalez. The first touchdown grab by Gonzalez was a 20-yarder and the game-sealing one was from 12 yards out. Both were fade passes where he high pointed the ball.
Duquesne Remains Undefeated, Beats Manhattan, 67-46
The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team established its style of play early and often with a 67-46 victory over Manhattan Sunday afternoon at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, improving to 3-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season. “We’ll take a 21-point victory over a team coaches have picked to...
Jahmil Perryman’s Option Attack Powering McKeesport to WPIAL Semifinal
KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers arrived at Armstrong on Friday night expecting to play in a highly contested playoff matchup, but the game turned out to be quite lopsided. The Tigers dominated the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21, with the victory coming as a result of a great effort by Tiger’s quarterback Jahmil Perryman and a bit of outside luck. The Tigers defense had the weather on their side throughout the game which helped them shut down Armstrong’s high-powered passing attack that averaged over 40 points per game.
Duquesne Has Tale of Two Halves in 77-69 Win against Brown
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for the Duquesne Dukes (2-0) three-point shooting against the Brown Bears (0-2). After shooting less than 30% from three-point range in the first half, Duquesne shot over 50% to close it and get their first win against a NCAA opponent this season, 77-69.
Cold Shooting Duquesne Falls To #4 Kentucky, 77-52
Duquesne’s hot shooting did not make the trip to Rupp Arena as the Dukes fell by a 77-52 count to #4 Kentucky Friday night. Tre Clark led Duquesne with his 11 points, all of which came in the first half, while teammate Austin Rotroff scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench in 15 minutes.
How Central Valley Turned a Tight Game into a Blowout in under 3 Minutes
CENTER TWP., Pa. — One thing that draws people to football more than any sport is the one-play, one-game nature. It is not best of three, five, or seven, and with an oddly shaped ball, one bounce can send a superior team into a spiral of disaster. Beyond that, as we get later into the year, the weather starts to have an impact.
WPIAL Playoff Sites For Semifinal Matchups
Sites have been determined for next week’s WPIAL football semifinal matchups. Games will be played on both Friday and Saturday with Class 6A and 5A games at Norwin High School. The Class 4A, 3A, 2 A and A finals are being held at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, November 25.
Upper St. Clair Grinds Down Bethel Park, Advances to the WPIAL Title Game
NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — In a rain-soaked WPIAL Class-5A semifinal matchup on Upper St. Clair imposed their will in the running game and allowed only first down in the second half as they advanced to the Class-5A WPIAL Championship as they defeated Bethel Park 17-7 on Friday night as they avenged their 27-14 loss to Bethel Park from last month.
