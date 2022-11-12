KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers arrived at Armstrong on Friday night expecting to play in a highly contested playoff matchup, but the game turned out to be quite lopsided. The Tigers dominated the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21, with the victory coming as a result of a great effort by Tiger’s quarterback Jahmil Perryman and a bit of outside luck. The Tigers defense had the weather on their side throughout the game which helped them shut down Armstrong’s high-powered passing attack that averaged over 40 points per game.

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO