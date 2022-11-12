Experiences as Marine positively impacted hospital CEO years after returning home

ARCO — Brad Huerta will never forget the day Santa Claus visited him and his platoon on his first Christmas away from home.

What made it even more memorable was the fact that they were on the USS Missouri, floating out at sea, and not a shop was in sight.

“I don’t know where it came from, I don’t know how it got there, we had no money, no place to shop, but on Christmas morning…one of my buddies somehow showed up in a Santa Claus outfit,” said Huerta.

What followed on that festive day was a platoon of twenty-year-old Marines sitting on Santa Claus’s lap exchanging Christmas gifts: pieces of bacon wrapped in foil, or soap bars and aftershave.

“For some reason we all had Old Spice aftershave, so everyone was regifting Old Spice and bars of soap,” he said. “I never forgot that Christmas. It really stuck with me.”

Huerta, who is now the chief executive officer of Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, served as a United States Marine from 1989 to 1993. During his first two years, he was part of a Marine Detachment on board the USS Missouri—the famed battleship involved in the Battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa during World War Two, and that now sits as a museum in Pearl Harbor.

He spent his last two years on the United States Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) with the 3rd Battalion 5th Marines. During this time he’d do SPIE rigging, also known as special patrol insertion/extraction, where he’d either dangle from a line attached to a hovering helicopter or fly the aircraft himself.

“That was a blast, that’s the best ride you’ll ever have,” he laughed. “Lagoon is fun but it’s nothing like that.”

Since returning in the early 90s and settling down with his wife, Allison, of 29 years, he said to this day he still falls back on what he’d learned from the Marines and applies it to his everyday life. In 2013, Huerta took over as CEO of Lost Rivers Medical Center, which was then planning to close down due to bankruptcy. Through his persevering leadership and innovative thinking, he’s not just managed to flip the hospital’s luck, but created a medical center that leads the state of Idaho in a number of programs.

“I would say my entire management style is based on my time in the military service,” he said. “When I came to Lost Rivers they were struggling…now ten years later, we’re wildly successful….It was that innovation and desire to overcome any obstacle, that dogged persistence to find a way to be successful, that is absolutely from the Marine Corps.”

His experiences in the Marine Corps haven’t just helped him with his career, but also inspired one of his two sons, Alex, to join the military as well. Huerta’s stories of the bonds he forged with his fellow servicemembers led the 25-year-old down a similar path.

“There is no bond stronger than when you’re in the military,” Huerta said. “Particularly when you’re in a combat role with other Marines. That bond was the thing I loved the most...my son feels the same way. He grew up hearing the stories, but now he says all the stories are starting to make sense.”

Those Huerta served with influenced him perhaps on “merry” level as well. Every December, a large pine tree in front of Lost Rivers Medical Center is festooned with Christmas lights, and its cheery brightness can be seen from miles away. And if one attends the Santa Claus Lane event just below the tree, they might just get to visit a jolly, red-coated man with a twinkle in his eye who may or may not still smell like Old Spice aftershave.