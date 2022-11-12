ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates

MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Toronto visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference play

Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh has a 6-6-3 record overall and a 3-1-1 record in home games. The Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2

Seattle1010—2 First Period_1, Seattle, Eberle 4 (Dunn, Burakovsky), 7:30 (pp). Penalties_Seattle bench, served by Eberle (Too Many Men on the Ice), 0:43; Maenalanen, WPG (Slashing), 5:35; Wheeler, WPG (Hooking), 6:41. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 9 (Connor, Gagner), 10:52 (pp). Penalties_Schultz, SEA (Interference), 5:52; Larsson, SEA (Hooking), 10:23; Dillon, WPG...
SEATTLE, WA
Pgh Hockey Now

Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?

The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Denver 126, Chicago 103

DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m. Tuesday's...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Lightning host the Stars after Sergachev's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Dallas Stars after Mikhail Sergachev's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Lightning's 6-3 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 4-2-1 in...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Bergeron helps Bruins beat Canucks for 11th win in last 12

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining as Boston won for the 11th time in its last 12 and improved to 14-2-0 on the season.
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3

Tampa Bay402—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Perbix, Stamkos), 1:23. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 7 (Hagel, Sergachev), 8:19 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Perbix 3 (Killorn, Sergachev), 11:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 4 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 16:22 (pp). Penalties_Eller, WSH (Holding), 7:58; Hedman, TB (Interference), 12:17; Hathaway, WSH (Slashing), 15:12; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry (Roughing), 20:00; Maroon, TB (Fighting), 20:00; Irwin, WSH (Fighting), 20:00.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Flyers bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers enter the matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three straight games. Columbus has gone 4-9-1 overall with a 2-3-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs' Matt Murray to return vs. Penguins following adductor injury

The Leafs acquired Murray in July in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. He made 19 saves on 23 shots in Toronto’s season-opening loss to the Montreal Canadiens and was placed on the Long-Term Injured Reserve shortly after. The team placed Jake Muzzin on the Long-Term Injured Reserve on...
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98. PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 4-12...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should Penguins part ways with struggling winger Kasperi Kapanen?

Kasperi Kapanen’s second stint with the Penguins has been bumpy, to put it lightly. He impressed in 2020-21 with 30 points in 40 games, and it looked like he had finally become a consistent top-six winger. However, his per-game production slipped last year to the point where there were questions about whether or not he’d be tendered last summer by Pittsburgh. He ultimately was, inking a two-year, $6.4M contract, but he has slid down the depth chart to the point where he has recently been a healthy scratch.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47

STANFORD (4-0) Brink 4-6 3-6 12, Iriafen 5-7 0-0 10, Jones 7-8 2-4 17, Jump 3-5 0-0 8, Lepolo 2-4 0-0 4, Belibi 4-7 2-2 10, Prechtel 1-2 0-0 2, Betts 3-5 2-2 8, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Nivar 2-4 0-0 5, Papadaki 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 0-1 2-2 2, Demetre 3-5 0-0 7, Harriel 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 35-59 11-16 87.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Devils take win streak into game against the Canadiens

New Jersey Devils (12-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-6-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will attempt to keep a nine-game win streak alive when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0 record...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy