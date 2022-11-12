Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference play
Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh has a 6-6-3 record overall and a 3-1-1 record in home games. The Penguins...
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2
Seattle1010—2 First Period_1, Seattle, Eberle 4 (Dunn, Burakovsky), 7:30 (pp). Penalties_Seattle bench, served by Eberle (Too Many Men on the Ice), 0:43; Maenalanen, WPG (Slashing), 5:35; Wheeler, WPG (Hooking), 6:41. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 9 (Connor, Gagner), 10:52 (pp). Penalties_Schultz, SEA (Interference), 5:52; Larsson, SEA (Hooking), 10:23; Dillon, WPG...
Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?
The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 126, Chicago 103
DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m. Tuesday's...
Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win
Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1
Porterville Recorder
Lightning host the Stars after Sergachev's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Dallas Stars after Mikhail Sergachev's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Lightning's 6-3 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 4-2-1 in...
Porterville Recorder
Bergeron helps Bruins beat Canucks for 11th win in last 12
BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining as Boston won for the 11th time in its last 12 and improved to 14-2-0 on the season.
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3
Tampa Bay402—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Perbix, Stamkos), 1:23. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 7 (Hagel, Sergachev), 8:19 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Perbix 3 (Killorn, Sergachev), 11:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 4 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 16:22 (pp). Penalties_Eller, WSH (Holding), 7:58; Hedman, TB (Interference), 12:17; Hathaway, WSH (Slashing), 15:12; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry (Roughing), 20:00; Maroon, TB (Fighting), 20:00; Irwin, WSH (Fighting), 20:00.
Porterville Recorder
Flyers bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers enter the matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three straight games. Columbus has gone 4-9-1 overall with a 2-3-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray to return vs. Penguins following adductor injury
The Leafs acquired Murray in July in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. He made 19 saves on 23 shots in Toronto’s season-opening loss to the Montreal Canadiens and was placed on the Long-Term Injured Reserve shortly after. The team placed Jake Muzzin on the Long-Term Injured Reserve on...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98. PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 4-12...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
Should Penguins part ways with struggling winger Kasperi Kapanen?
Kasperi Kapanen’s second stint with the Penguins has been bumpy, to put it lightly. He impressed in 2020-21 with 30 points in 40 games, and it looked like he had finally become a consistent top-six winger. However, his per-game production slipped last year to the point where there were questions about whether or not he’d be tendered last summer by Pittsburgh. He ultimately was, inking a two-year, $6.4M contract, but he has slid down the depth chart to the point where he has recently been a healthy scratch.
Porterville Recorder
No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47
STANFORD (4-0) Brink 4-6 3-6 12, Iriafen 5-7 0-0 10, Jones 7-8 2-4 17, Jump 3-5 0-0 8, Lepolo 2-4 0-0 4, Belibi 4-7 2-2 10, Prechtel 1-2 0-0 2, Betts 3-5 2-2 8, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Nivar 2-4 0-0 5, Papadaki 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 0-1 2-2 2, Demetre 3-5 0-0 7, Harriel 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 35-59 11-16 87.
Porterville Recorder
Devils take win streak into game against the Canadiens
New Jersey Devils (12-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-6-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will attempt to keep a nine-game win streak alive when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0 record...
