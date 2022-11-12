NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs for the sophomore, to lead Colorado to an 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday. Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 43.5% from the field, compared with the Volunteers’ 25.4%. “Today was about Colorado, and (Simpson) was terrific,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. “KJ I thought really took the game in his own hands down the stretch there and really controlled the tempo. The 23 points, he’ll have other nights like that for sure, but the 10 rebounds were fantastic.” Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke Key led Tennessee with 15 points apiece.

