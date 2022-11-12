ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLORIDA GULF COAST 105, AVE MARIA 61

Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Effertz 3-5, S.Klekas 2-3, Sanchez 1-2, Gillis 1-4, M.Klekas 1-4, Monchecourt 1-4, Uzdavinis 0-1, Levarity 0-2, H.Culpepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Levarity). Turnovers: 19 (Effertz 3, Gillis 3, Ventulan 3, M.Klekas 2, Pannell 2, Sanchez...
FLORIDA STATE
UCLA 95, Troy 83

UCLA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.683, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Conti 2-6, Osborne 2-6, Rice 1-2, Jaquez 1-4, Jones 1-4, Bessoir 0-2, Brown 0-1, Sontag 0-1, Onu 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 2, Sontag 2, Bessoir 1, Iwuala 1) Turnovers: 17 (Masikewich 4, Onu 4, Rice 2, Iwuala 2,...
L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103

Percentages: FG .450, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Durant 2-3, Harris 2-4, Morris 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-5, Thomas 0-2, Watanabe 0-2, Mills 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durant 2, Duke Jr., Morris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 3, Sumner 3, Claxton, Harris, Morris, O'Neale,...
MONTANA STATE 70, LONG BEACH STATE 57

Percentages: FG .400, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Patterson 2-5, Battle 2-8, Lecholat 1-1, Brown 1-2, Fuller 1-2, Ford 1-5, Gazelas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Belo, Osobor). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Battle 2, Ford 2, Fuller 2, Gazelas 2, Brown). Steals: 7 (Brown...
No. 7 Louisville 75, Belmont 70

LOUISVILLE (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-4, Russell 1-1, Jones 0-1, Verhulst 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Verhulst 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cochran 2, Carr 2, Van Lith 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Russell 1, Verhulst 1, Team 1)
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115

Percentages: FG .467, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Thompson 5-13, Poole 3-7, Curry 3-9, Wiggins 3-9, Lamb 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, D.Green 0-2, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Looney 2, D.Green, Kuminga, Thompson). Turnovers: 18 (Curry 4, Poole 4, D.Green 3, Looney 3, Thompson...
YALE 80, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51

Percentages: FG .340, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Collins 1-5, Waller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 3, Barber 2, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Umoh 2, Hamilton, Waller, Washington). Steals: 5 (Gipson 2, Minton, Stredic, Waller). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Kelly204-52-42-43110. Knowling259-141-20-52220. Mahoney193-60-01-3239. Mbeng210-30-01-3320.
Utah 99, SE Louisiana 62

UTAH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Kneepkens 5-9, McQueen 4-6, Johnson 2-4, Vieira 2-5, Sidberry 2-3, Young 1-4, White 1-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kneepkens 2, Sidberry 2, Pili 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rees 4, Vieira 3, White 2, Johnson 1, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1,...
No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47

STANFORD (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jump 2-4, Brink 1-1, Jones 1-1, Nivar 1-2, Demetre 1-1, Lepolo 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Papadaki 0-1, Bosgana 0-1, Harriel 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Brink 5, Jones 1, Betts 1) Turnovers: 13 (Nivar 3, Iriafen 2, Jones 2, Lepolo 2,...
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, VERMONT 85, 2OT

Percentages: FG .420, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan). Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).
Denver 126, Chicago 103

Percentages: FG .600, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Murray 2-6, Cancar 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Reed 1-1, Braun 1-2, Brown 1-4, Je.Green 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Je.Green, Jordan). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 6, Je.Green 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2,...
HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51

Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
No. 19 Arizona 87, CS Northridge 47

ARIZONA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Loville 3-5, Gilbert 2-6, Martinez 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1, Conner 0-2, Fields 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 3, Martinez 1, Fields 1, Hylton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 3, Martinez 2, Loville 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Nnaji 1,...
Simpson leads Colorado to 78-66 upset of No. 11 Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs for the sophomore, to lead Colorado to an 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday. Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 43.5% from the field, compared with the Volunteers’ 25.4%. “Today was about Colorado, and (Simpson) was terrific,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. “KJ I thought really took the game in his own hands down the stretch there and really controlled the tempo. The 23 points, he’ll have other nights like that for sure, but the 10 rebounds were fantastic.” Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke Key led Tennessee with 15 points apiece.
Memphis Tigers to take on the Saint Louis Billikens Tuesday

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens host the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 23-12 overall a season ago while going 14-5 at home. The Billikens averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 20.1 from deep. Memphis finished...
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98. PHILADELPHIA (105) Harris 4-12...
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
Rebels fend off FAU, move to 2-0 with 80-67 win

Ole Miss used multiple runs in the first half to create multiple double digit leads, before cold late in the second half allowing FAU to get back into the game. When it was all said and done, the Rebels did what they had to do to hold off FAU and win by a final of 80-67 on Friday.
Keon Johnson (hip) ruled out for Portland's Saturday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Johnson will miss his fourth straight game with a hip pointer. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes with Portland's bench unit. In 180.7 minutes with Johnson off the floor, Sharpe is averaging...
