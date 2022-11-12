ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

opb.org

How thousands of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s texts were missing for years

A lot of people wanted to know what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was thinking on July 22, 2020, as the country watched him choke on clouds of tear gas fired by federal officers. It was a surreal moment – an American mayor under attack alongside thousands of his constituents after weeks of nightly racial justice protests — and covered as such by every major news outlet in the country. Footage of the mayor, wincing and teary-eyed, made the rounds on cable news. Reporters trailed him through the crowd, lobbing questions about his thoughts on the unfolding scene (“Orwellian”) and the taste of the tear gas (“nasty stuff.”)
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Beaverton Farmers Market – Two More Markets!

Attention! There are three more markets remaining this year!. According to an article from National Geographic, Pumpkin Pollution is a real problem that we must contend with. Tossing jack-o-lanterns in landfills generates harmful methane gas. However, cooking, composting, or donating them can help reduce waste. Here in the Portland area,...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Geeking Out Over a Real-Life Portland Treasure Map

Today, I’m talking to my favorite histori-Oregonian, Doug Kenck Crispin, about this week’s choose-your-own-adventure cover package. Doug put this piece together with fellow histori-Oregonian JB Fisher, and if you haven’t already, you really should grab a physical copy of the issue before it’s quits the stands, because there is a literal, real-life, rich-stuff treasure map inside.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County report recommends replacing gas appliances to reduce health and climate change impacts

A new report from Multnomah County health officials recommends households transition from gas appliances to electric because research shows gas stoves release pollutants that pose high risks to human health and contribute to climate change. On Thursday, Multnomah County Health Department officials presented their findings to the board of commissioners...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland’s government on verge of changing. What happens now?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s system of government. Charter reform measure 26-228 passed, convincingly showing that Portlanders are ready for a change to a system that most feel isn’t working. The basics: a total of 12 city commissioners will be elected from 4 districts in the city. They’ll […]
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
Ask Salem

How much I need to buy a house in Salem at least?

Salem — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. For example, to afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household income of $90,000. A year ago, the income was $63,600. How much I need to buy a house in Salem at least?
SALEM, OR
