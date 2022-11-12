Champlain College hosts eSports marathon for a good cause

Gamers in Burlington have begun a twice around the clock tournament for a good cause.

Briggs Page was diagnosed with type one diabetes when he was five years old. The Champlain College eSports club teamed up with the UVM Children’s hospital to make Briggs’ day extra special. Starting Friday night, the e-sports club is holding a gaming livestream for 48 hours straight. All proceeds through the Extra Life Event will be donated to the children’s miracle network hospital to benefit kids like Briggs. The now 11-year old has always had a love for video games. And on Friday, Briggs took take part in the fun with some Mario Kart. His mom Emily says events like these make all the difference for her kid.

If interested, you can make a donation below.

https://www.extra-life.org/

