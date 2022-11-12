ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Why AP called Nevada governor for Joe Lombardo

By MIKE CATALINI and MEG KINNARD
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo outpaced Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the newly counted votes coming in from the state's biggest counties.

The Associated Press determined that votes from Las Vegas' Clark County and Reno's Washoe County weren't being won by Sisolak by large enough margins to make up the incumbent's difference with Lombardo given the number of outstanding ballots.

That's why AP called the race Friday for Lombardo.

The count of ballots in Nevada took several days partly due to a provision of a mail voting law passed in 2020 that requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.

Elections authorities in Clark and Washoe counties, the state’s most heavily populated, warned up front that it would take days to process all the ballots again this year.

Lombardo, the sheriff of the county that includes Las Vegas, praised former President Donald Trump as " the greatest president," after declining to say he was "great" during his and Sisolak's only debate.

The about-face came as Lombardo sought to secure the fervently pro-Trump base in what appeared to be a close contest with the Democratic incumbent.

___

AP journalist Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini.

AP journalist Meg Kinnard can be reached at https://twitter.com/megkinnardap.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP's coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman...
OREGON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy