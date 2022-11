BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Keith Higgins Jr. had 17 points in Lehigh’s 97-58 victory over Misericordia on Sunday night. Higgins shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Mountain Hawks (1-2). Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 4 from distance), and added four steals. Evan Taylor was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO