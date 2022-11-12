Read full article on original website
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in ParkchesterWelcome2TheBronxManhattan, NY
One man is Shot, Killed as Gunplay Erupts in the Streets of Hackensack NJ in a local barbershop, another man injuredBLOCK WORK MEDIAHackensack, NJ
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rentsBeth TorresBronx, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
New Tappan Restaurant Cited For 'Fresh, Delicious' Fare, 'Sizable' Portions
Open for only three months, a new Afgan and Mediterranean restaurant in the Hudson Valley is receiving high ratings from foodies and online reviewers. Located in Rockland County, Mazadore Kebab, in the Tappan Plaza in Tappan, is quickly gaining a reputation for its fresh and quality ingredients with plenty of fragrant seasonings.
News 12
'Everybody is a little shocked.' Yorktown Heights restaurant owner stunned after vehicle crashes into store
It was a scary moment Thursday when a vehicle came crashing through the storefront of a Yorktown Heights restaurant that was filled with customers. Surveillance video from Pappous Greek Restaurant on Commercial Street shows the incident happening around 3 p.m. The video shows an employee sitting in a chair when a Jeep comes crashing through the restaurant.
‘All hands’ FDNY response extinguishes Great Kills house fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The FDNY issued an “all-hands” response to a fire in a Great Kills home Sunday night. The FDNY received a call for a house fire at 52 Trent St., between Hylan Boulevard and Amboy Road, at 4:56 p.m., according to an official from the department’s press office.
The Scoop on the Scoop: Year Round Ice Cream Available in Orange County, NY
One of the best parts about summer in the Hudson Valley is the large selection of local ice cream shops. It seems that each county has a fan favorite, go-to spot. As the cooler months come in, loyal customers wonder how much longer they have to visit their favorite ice cream shop in the Hudson Valley. Some ice cream spots closed in September, while others stayed open until mid November. There are also some that chose to stay open until the first week of November.
Stuck in time! Never-before-listed 1940 Brooklyn brownstone, which has remained in the same family and whose 82-year-old owner grew up in it, is a time capsule from the 1950s as it's listed on the market for $1.22 million
A charming brownstone that has been in the same family since it was built in 1940, and whose 82-year-old owner grew up in it, is on the market for $1.22 million. The two-story row house, which has been in the same family for more than five decades and has never been on the market, is located in the heart of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Avenue S, only steps away from the iconic Marine Park, nearby restaurants, shops and cafes.
City of New Rochelle names day in honor of autistic child who survived fall from apartment building
The City of New Rochelle named a day after a four-year-old boy with autism who survived falling from an apartment building.
News 12
90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan
A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield Dispatcher Saves Man’s Life
Proving once again that the first first responder is the dispatcher, a Southport man was choking and unable to breath. Fairfield Dispatcher gave over the phone instructions on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver, saving the man’s life. I’ll have more information on this hopefully by Monday. HOW...
5 Hurt Following Head-On Crash With Truck In Hudson Valley, New York
Two Hudson Valley residents are dead and 5 seriously injured following a head-on crash during rush hour. On November 10, 2022, at about 9 a.m., New York State Police troopers from Monroe responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 32 near Falls Lane in the town of Woodbury.
Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley
An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley.
Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family
A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Newburgh firefighter hit by car while putting out fire
A Town of Newburgh firefighter is expected to be okay after being hit by a car while trying to put out a brush fire Thursday.
Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary
I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
New Milford police find car in deadly hit-and-run; fundraising effort underway for victim’s family
New Milford police have found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash this week and told News 12 they have a person of interest. It comes as friends of the victim, Galo Rafael Guaman, prepare to say goodbye to him.
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
