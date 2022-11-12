ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown Heights, NY

News 12

'Everybody is a little shocked.' Yorktown Heights restaurant owner stunned after vehicle crashes into store

It was a scary moment Thursday when a vehicle came crashing through the storefront of a Yorktown Heights restaurant that was filled with customers. Surveillance video from Pappous Greek Restaurant on Commercial Street shows the incident happening around 3 p.m. The video shows an employee sitting in a chair when a Jeep comes crashing through the restaurant.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Scoop on the Scoop: Year Round Ice Cream Available in Orange County, NY

One of the best parts about summer in the Hudson Valley is the large selection of local ice cream shops. It seems that each county has a fan favorite, go-to spot. As the cooler months come in, loyal customers wonder how much longer they have to visit their favorite ice cream shop in the Hudson Valley. Some ice cream spots closed in September, while others stayed open until mid November. There are also some that chose to stay open until the first week of November.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Stuck in time! Never-before-listed 1940 Brooklyn brownstone, which has remained in the same family and whose 82-year-old owner grew up in it, is a time capsule from the 1950s as it's listed on the market for $1.22 million

A charming brownstone that has been in the same family since it was built in 1940, and whose 82-year-old owner grew up in it, is on the market for $1.22 million. The two-story row house, which has been in the same family for more than five decades and has never been on the market, is located in the heart of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Avenue S, only steps away from the iconic Marine Park, nearby restaurants, shops and cafes.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan

A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield Dispatcher Saves Man’s Life

Proving once again that the first first responder is the dispatcher, a Southport man was choking and unable to breath. Fairfield Dispatcher gave over the phone instructions on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver, saving the man’s life. I’ll have more information on this hopefully by Monday. HOW...
FAIRFIELD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary

I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
BROOKFIELD, CT

