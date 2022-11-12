Read full article on original website
Latest Poll Shows Trump-Backed Kari Lake with a Huge 11-Point Lead over Democrat Hobbs with only 10 Days to go
Despite a very aggressive last-minute campaign calendar and an almost continuously active Twitter feed, Katie Hobbs appears to be falling way behind in the race to be Arizona’s next Governor.
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon a ‘modern day George Washington’ at Arizona rally. Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Super Serious Election Tweet Backfires, Goes Viral
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was left with egg on her face on Thursday after her latest tweet bemoaning the speed of American elections went amusingly awry. The hardline MAGA lawmaker, who won re-election in her midterm race on Tuesday, has spent the last few days fulminating about how long it takes to count ballots, advocating instead for “simple safe legal elections” to protect voting integrity and “and keep everyone from being ‘election deniers.’” “I’m sure our enemies are quacking [sic] in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” she tweeted Thursday morning. Weirdly, the...
Election denier Kari Lake to hold ‘emergency’ press conference as she makes final push for Arizona governorship
Election denier Kari Lake is scheduled to hold an “emergency” press conference as she makes a final push for the Arizona governorship. In a “media advisory”, the Lake campaign said that the press briefing would start at 3.30pm local time – 6.30pm ET – at the headquarters in Pheonix, Arizona, with doors opening at 3pm.
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of results. Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately. He had argued for significant changes to Arizona’s elections after Biden won the state in 2020 and had been endorsed by Trump. Finchem, losing GOP Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and other Republicans complained Friday about the length of time it takes to count ballots in Arizona.
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
'SNL' roasts Kari Lake in post-election episode: 'I’ll burn Arizona to the ground'
There was no way Kari Lake was going to emerge from the first post-election “Saturday Night Live” unscathed. She did not. Boy, did she not. But once again, there was a razor-thin line between absurdity and real life. Dave Chappelle hosted SNL for the third time. It was a controversial choice because of his transphobic...
Arizona election results not expected until next week as trailing Kari Lake ‘100% confident’ in governor win
Election officials are continuing to tally up thousands of ballots in Arizona before unofficial results in key races can be determined.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has a slight lead against Republican former news anchor Kari Lake in the race for governor, but there are roughly 622,455 ballots left to be counted.The majority of those, about 400,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county that includes Phoenix.Of those ballots, about 290,000 were dropped off at vote centers on Election Day, according to the county’s Board of Supervisors chair Bill Gates. Those ballots must first be processed before they...
HuffPost
Democrat Katie Hobbs Keeps Lead In Race For Arizona Governor
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
Lauren Boebert Overtakes Adam Frisch's Lead With Razor Thin Margin
Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has overtaken Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the latest vote count for Colorado's 3rd congressional district. As of Thursday afternoon, Boebert has a razor-thin edge over Frisch, with under 400 more votes. The New York Times' latest update showed the Republican with 50.06 percent of the vote to Frisch's 49.94 percent. Colorado law requires a recount for any race where the gap between the final two candidates is 0.5 percent or less.
Mark Kelly wins re-election in Arizona, putting Democrats 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX — Democratic Sen.Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice...
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
Race for the Senate: Where Nevada, Arizona Stand in Latest Ballot Drop
Democratic Senate candidates made crucial gains in two battleground states after the latest ballot drops in Nevada and Arizona. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto gained 8,716 new votes Thursday night, according to CNN, closing the gap between the Democrat and her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. The largest batch of votes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
