ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 11

Related
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Super Serious Election Tweet Backfires, Goes Viral

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was left with egg on her face on Thursday after her latest tweet bemoaning the speed of American elections went amusingly awry. The hardline MAGA lawmaker, who won re-election in her midterm race on Tuesday, has spent the last few days fulminating about how long it takes to count ballots, advocating instead for “simple safe legal elections” to protect voting integrity and “and keep everyone from being ‘election deniers.’” “I’m sure our enemies are quacking [sic] in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” she tweeted Thursday morning. Weirdly, the...
The Associated Press

Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of results. Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately. He had argued for significant changes to Arizona’s elections after Biden won the state in 2020 and had been endorsed by Trump. Finchem, losing GOP Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and other Republicans complained Friday about the length of time it takes to count ballots in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
PIX11

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Arizona election results not expected until next week as trailing Kari Lake ‘100% confident’ in governor win

Election officials are continuing to tally up thousands of ballots in Arizona before unofficial results in key races can be determined.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has a slight lead against Republican former news anchor Kari Lake in the race for governor, but there are roughly 622,455 ballots left to be counted.The majority of those, about 400,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county that includes Phoenix.Of those ballots, about 290,000 were dropped off at vote centers on Election Day, according to the county’s Board of Supervisors chair Bill Gates. Those ballots must first be processed before they...
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Democrat Katie Hobbs Keeps Lead In Race For Arizona Governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Overtakes Adam Frisch's Lead With Razor Thin Margin

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has overtaken Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the latest vote count for Colorado's 3rd congressional district. As of Thursday afternoon, Boebert has a razor-thin edge over Frisch, with under 400 more votes. The New York Times' latest update showed the Republican with 50.06 percent of the vote to Frisch's 49.94 percent. Colorado law requires a recount for any race where the gap between the final two candidates is 0.5 percent or less.
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy