FAU Knocks off Florida in Historic Win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team earned a historic win on Monday night. The Owls went into Gainesville and knocked off the Florida Gators by a 76-74 final score in a thrilling contest. The win was FAU's first ever over the Gators and was FAU's first over a Power Five opponent since 2018, when the Owls upset Illinois on the road.
