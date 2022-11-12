GROVES, Texas — History was in the making Sunday as a Texas State historical marker was unveiled at the Peace Lutheran Church. The marker that formerly belonged to the Trinity Lutheran Church was rededicated to the newly formed church in Groves. The plaque not only symbolizes the 123-year history of the Lutheran church in the area, but it is also a symbol of two congregations' union under one roof.

