FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
Beaumont church giving away 500 free turkeys to bless Southeast Texas community
BEAUMONT, Texas — A church in downtown Beaumont will give out hundreds of turkeys to bless members of the Southeast Texas community. Redemption Church is hosting its fourth annual Turkey Day Giveaway on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. The church is located at 601 Park Street.
Roy West announces run for mayor of Beaumont in 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Prominent businessman Roy West, Jr., who lost by a small margin to Beaumont mayor Robin Mouton in 2021, has announced he will again run for mayor in 2023. West, Jr. announced his plans to run in the 2023 election Monday morning in a video posted on Facebook.
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
'It's really good for the area' : Next steps for new development in Beaumont's West End
BEAUMONT, Texas — During the 2022 midterm elections, two voters helped pass a plan that would bring a new development to Beaumont's West End. The developers brought in one mobile home to the land and had two people move in on September 2022. Those two people moved in with...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
Saturday fire destroys Newton home
NEWTON, Texas — A home in Newton was declared a total loss after a late Saturday afternoon fire. The Newton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Davison Street Saturday around 3 p.m., according to a Newton Volunteer Fire Department release. Upon arrival,...
Beaumont mortuary helps families of veterans understand process of veteran funerals
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mortuary has made it its mission to help families understand all that comes with and goes into being buried with military honors. Proctor’s Mortuary specializes in veteran funerals and works to make sure families understand the process. "Veteran cemeteries only bury veterans Monday...
Gift of Life, LifeShare Blood Center awarded check by Miracle Match for Life sponsors
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three non-profits were presented a check in Beaumont on Thursday to help fund their missions. Representatives from Be the Match, LifeShare Blood Center and Gift of Life received funds generating from the 2022 Miracle Match for Life Benefit Golf Tournament, according to a news release from the Gift of Life.
Rededication of historical marker at Groves church solidifies union of two congregations
GROVES, Texas — History was in the making Sunday as a Texas State historical marker was unveiled at the Peace Lutheran Church. The marker that formerly belonged to the Trinity Lutheran Church was rededicated to the newly formed church in Groves. The plaque not only symbolizes the 123-year history of the Lutheran church in the area, but it is also a symbol of two congregations' union under one roof.
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram
SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
KFDM-TV
Pay it Forward: Pastor David Pete goes beyond pulpit to help the community
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont pastor and first lady are being honored for the work they do outside of the church and how they have been paying it forward. This Pay it Forward segment is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
12newsnow.com
High School Football Area Round Schedule
BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the Area Round of the UIL Football Playoffs and ten local teams remain on the long road to State. Here's a look at the Area Round Football Schedule. 5A-DI AREA. Port Arthur Memorial (10-1) vs Frisco Wakeland (7-4) Friday 7:00 pm, Abe Martin Stadium...
Fiery wreck involving tanker truck shuts down IH-10 in Beaumont for hours Thursday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The freeway has reopened after fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler beneath the Interstate 10 overpass on Major Dr Thursday afternoon in Beaumont forced the closure of the interstate in both directions. Immediately following the wreck a large column of thick black smoke could be seen rising...
Sallie Curtis Elementary hosting food drive to help Southeast Texas families in need this holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — Sallie Curtis Elementary School and Some Other Place teamed up for a food drive on Monday. They joined forces to collect canned goods, just in time for the holidays. Some Other Place a place where people of all faiths come together to provide services of all...
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Lake Charles police responded to an emergency assist call around 7:20 Saturday morning at the 2900 block of 7th street. Police say upon arrival and initial investigation...
Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours. The Water Utilities Department is cutting water off from El Paso Avenue to 5th Avenue between 14th Street to 19th Street, according to a city of Port Arthur release. The department is cutting off water in those areas for approximately seven hours.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a few storms around later on Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next chance of rain approaches the area by later in the afternoon today. Our next low-pressure system and cold front will move through the area tonight, with rain expected throughout the area and even a couple of thunderstorms possible closer to the coast. We’ll...
Port Arthur City Council signs off on 2 new fire stations
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Firefighters in Port Arthur are getting two new stations to work out of. Port Arthur City Council signed off on a architectural company to start designing two new stations, which has been in the works for a few years now. Fire Captain Ian Bryant says...
Port Arthur man recognized for his quick thinking, compassion after finding child in roadway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department recently recognized an area man after his quick thinking and compassion led to the safe return of a child. On November 9, 2022, police received calls of a man walking in the roadway. Responding officers found Howard Harris, Jr. holding a child he found while on his way home.
