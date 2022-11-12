ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Roy West announces run for mayor of Beaumont in 2023

BEAUMONT, Texas — Prominent businessman Roy West, Jr., who lost by a small margin to Beaumont mayor Robin Mouton in 2021, has announced he will again run for mayor in 2023. West, Jr. announced his plans to run in the 2023 election Monday morning in a video posted on Facebook.
BEAUMONT, TX
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
Saturday fire destroys Newton home

NEWTON, Texas — A home in Newton was declared a total loss after a late Saturday afternoon fire. The Newton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Davison Street Saturday around 3 p.m., according to a Newton Volunteer Fire Department release. Upon arrival,...
NEWTON, TX
Rededication of historical marker at Groves church solidifies union of two congregations

GROVES, Texas — History was in the making Sunday as a Texas State historical marker was unveiled at the Peace Lutheran Church. The marker that formerly belonged to the Trinity Lutheran Church was rededicated to the newly formed church in Groves. The plaque not only symbolizes the 123-year history of the Lutheran church in the area, but it is also a symbol of two congregations' union under one roof.
GROVES, TX
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram

SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
SILSBEE, TX
High School Football Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the Area Round of the UIL Football Playoffs and ten local teams remain on the long road to State. Here's a look at the Area Round Football Schedule. 5A-DI AREA. Port Arthur Memorial (10-1) vs Frisco Wakeland (7-4) Friday 7:00 pm, Abe Martin Stadium...
BEAUMONT, TX
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Lake Charles police responded to an emergency assist call around 7:20 Saturday morning at the 2900 block of 7th street. Police say upon arrival and initial investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours. The Water Utilities Department is cutting water off from El Paso Avenue to 5th Avenue between 14th Street to 19th Street, according to a city of Port Arthur release. The department is cutting off water in those areas for approximately seven hours.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
