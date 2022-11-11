ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Colonials, Bobcats Tangle At UPMC Events Center (Again)

UPMC Events Center (4,000) • Moon Township, Pa. Talent: Chris Shovlin (pxp) & Jim Elias (color) Twitter: @RMUMBasketball • Instagram: RMUMBasketball. - The RMU men's basketball team concludes a two-game homestand Wednesday by welcoming West Virginia Wesleyan for a 7:00 p.m. tip at the UPMC Events Center. -...
RMU Prepares for Wheeling

RMU (3-0 / 0-0 #HLWBB) vs. WUC (2-0 / 0-0 #MEWBB) UPMC Events Center (4,000) | Moon Township, Pa. Talent: Adam Gusky (pxp), Justin Pyles (color) RMU is in the preparation phase to play in their fourth regular season game at home against the Wheeling University Cardinals. It is the final game of the four-game home stand to open the season. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are still on sale and can be purchased by calling the RMU Ticket Office at (412) 397-4949.
