FanSided

Formula 1: Extremely shocking qualifying result in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen surprisingly took the pole position for the Formula 1 sprint race ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit. Kevin Magnussen wasn’t competing in Formula 1 at this time last year after losing his ride with Haas following the 2020 season, and it didn’t necessarily look like he was ever going to return.
NBC Philadelphia

Who Has the Most Assists in FIFA World Cup History?

From Lionel Messi to Kevin De Bruyne, some of the best passers soccer has ever seen will be on center stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only will they be attempting to lead Argentina and Belgium to World Cup glory in Qatar, but they’ll also be in contention for the most assists of all-time in the tournament’s 92-year history.
Yardbarker

La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad

Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
The Hill

Chilean candidate best positioned to lead the Inter-American Development Bank

Last Friday, the field of candidates for the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) was set. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago have put forward candidates. If Chile puts forward a strong diplomatic campaign, the Chilean candidate is best positioned to win the election. The winner must...
BBC

Ronaldo: The road to redemption with Brazil at the 2002 World Cup

In the fifth and final instalment of BBC Sport's World Cup icons series, we explore Ronaldo's Golden Boot-winning redemption with Brazil in 2002. The kneecap exploded. It was lodged above his muscular right thigh. Team-mates donned in blue and black stood hands on head in disbelief. The comeback had lasted...
Reuters

Soccer-Spain's Ramos disappointed by World Cup omission

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spain defender Sergio Ramos said he was disappointed to be excluded from their World Cup squad after returning to full fitness following a calf injury that limited his playing time with Paris St Germain last season.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Your team and catch of the tournament revealed

They are the first men's team to hold both the T20 and 50-over world titles at the same time. We asked you earlier in the week to pick your team and over 36,000 of you did. This is who you picked... 1. Jos Buttler, England (selected in 89% of teams)
FOX Sports

Australia beats Sweden 4-0 in women's soccer friendly

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord scored two goals Saturday to lead Australia to a 4-0 win over Sweden in an international women’s soccer friendly. Foord has five goals in her past three internationals. Skipper Sam Kerr’s 37th-minute toe-poke, her first international goal since playing New Zealand in April, gave Australia the lead in front of 22,065 fans at AAMI Park in Melbourne.
judoinside.com

Brazil again strong at day 2 of IBSA World Championships

Day 2 of the IBSA Judo World Championships has gone off with a bang. There has been big ippon judo, plus some heavily contested starting positions, with many competitors fighting hard to not be left too far away from their preferred kumi-kata when the referee says hajime. The entry is...
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Paire's professional persona ends with outburst during Challenger

Benoit Paire explained recently that he's motivated to turn his career around but he didn't remain professional for too long. He was in Japan playing at a challenger event and he was clearly annoyed. When he dropped a point in the opening set at 3-3 Paire had an outburst in French which was translated by Tennis Majors. He shouted:

