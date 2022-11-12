ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Townsend scores 21 in San Diego’s 74-64 victory over NJIT

SAN DIEGO (AP)Jase Townsend had 21 points in San Diego’s 74-64 victory over NJIT on Sunday night. Townsend added six rebounds for the Toreros (3-0). Eric Williams Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Marcellus Earlington scored 15 points, which included 9 for 9 from the line. The Highlanders...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy