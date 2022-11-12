ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s Relationship Timeline

By Michelle McGahan
 2 days ago
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock ; Simone Comi/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Captain America seems to have found his girl. Though the pair have yet to confirm their relationship, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were spotted holding hands in November 2022, one year after the pair initially sparked romance rumors.

“I’m gonna give you a good answer,” the Gray Man star said in an interview with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland in July 2022, when asked about settling down one day. “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

Another piece to the puzzle? Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Knives Out actor and the Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris star appeared to carve pumpkins together for Halloween 2022 — a festive activity that Evans explicitly mentioned three years earlier when talking about what he wants to have with a future partner (and family).

“I really want kids. Yeah, I do,” the Lightyear star told Men’s Journal in 2019. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s–t like that.”

Evans, for his part, only fanned the flames even more in October 2022 when he posted a photo via Instagram of two carved jack-o-lanterns — a photo that looks just like the one that Baptista’s mom set as her own profile picture.

Romance rumors only continued to swirl the following month. In addition to the PDA pics, the Not Another Teen Movie star publicly commented on the Warrior Nuns actress’ Instagram upload about her film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris premiering in her home country of Portugal.

“Espero que vejam, é um filme cheio de amor. ❤️,” Baptista captioned the photo carousel, which featured stills of her in the film — a message that translates to “I hope you watch it, it’s a love-filled movie. ❤️,” in English. Evans commented on the upload with a clapping hands emoji and a “melting” smiley face.

Prior to his relationship with Baptista, the Boston native famously was linked to high-profile stars such as Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly. He dated Jenny Slate after costarring with the comedian in Gifted, but the two called it quits for good in March 2018.

Keep scrolling to see Evans and Baptista’s romance timeline:

