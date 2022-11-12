BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Flau’jae Johnson scored 18 points, Angel Reese had her third-straight double-double and No. 16 LSU set a program record on Sunday with its third-straight 100-point game in a 107-34 rout of Western Carolina. The Tigers (3-0), who scored a school-record 125 points in their opener and...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO