No. 14 LSU women set record with 107-34 win over W Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Flau’jae Johnson scored 18 points, Angel Reese had her third-straight double-double and No. 16 LSU set a program record on Sunday with its third-straight 100-point game in a 107-34 rout of Western Carolina. The Tigers (3-0), who scored a school-record 125 points in their opener and...
