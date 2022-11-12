ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Discover Peoria pop-up shop opens for holiday season

By Demetrios Sanders
 2 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just in time for the holiday season, Discover Peoria is opening its seasonal pop-up shop.

The pop-up shop is located at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. It offers a large variety of products from local small businesses and vendors under one roof.

Items range from clothing to sweet treats, handcrafted goods, and more.

The CEO of Discover Peoria, JD Dalfonso, said the shop is a great chance to support the local business community.

“One of the core values of what we try to do at Discover Peoria is to really instill and grow the pride within our own hometowns and communities, and I think that’s reflected here by small businesses and people who incur risks and build up their businesses here for what they love, for what they find joy in,” Dalfonso said.

Business owners said the pop-up shop gives them a new opportunity to increase their consumer base and connect with others.

“I’ve had people walk in and say I tried your stuff for the first time at the pop-up shop and I was like oh that’s exciting, didn’t even know that feedback would mean so much. The next you know they’re ordering treats for their holiday table,” said Harreld Webster, Triple Dipple’s owner.

“It’s just great to have an opportunity to find our products in a different context, especially with some of the other local great vendors,” said Mitchell Popadziuk, CEO of CxT Roasting Company.

The pop-up shop is Friday through Sunday and the week before Christmas. Click here for details on hours.

