KBTX.com
Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking assistance from the community as they look for a new place to live. The home is located in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road. The cause of the...
KBTX.com
Bryan resale store looks to rebuild after fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A structure fire has taken a toll on a Bryan business. Hagglers Resale-tique was destroyed inside and outside after flames erupted inside the store. Garland Crabb, owner of Haggler said the store will likely have to be demolished and they lost around eight hundred thousand dollars in antiques and memorabilia.
KBTX.com
Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
KBTX.com
Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville man was killed in Royse City on Sunday, according to the Royse City Police Department. Officers responded to a “disturbance in progress” in the 5400 block of County Road 2526 where they found a man laying in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.
KBTX.com
Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn Middle School campus. The College Station Fire Department was called to the school just after midnight on October 25 for a vehicle on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup truck on fire and they also noticed damage nearby on the school grounds.
KBTX.com
Volunteers work to clean up historic Brazos Valley cemetery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Canaan Cemetery has been in Bryan for many generations but the landscaping has not been kept up to date. Volunteers along with the Come And Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, JustServe and Wreaths Across America came out Saturday morning to clear brush, pull weeds and beautify the cemetery.
KBTX.com
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. on Friday. The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years. Visitors could drive their own vehicle through the safari or request a private tour by an experienced animal caretaker. Guests could also play with different baby animals such as lemurs, armadillos and monkeys in the baby room, hand-feed animals like zebras and giraffes, or visit the reptile house that featured pythons, vipers and boas.
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department teaches kids fire safety
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department took a trip to Spring Creek Elementary on Friday to teach kids all about fire and life safety. Kids in Kindergarten through fourth grade had the opportunity to get up close and personal with a fire truck, participate in fire escape activities and ask all the “what if” questions they could think of.
KBTX.com
First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
KBTX.com
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to investigate the death of a person found on the grounds of an apartment complex Friday night but at this time they don’t believe the situation is suspicious or criminal. The body of the unidentified person was discovered near the...
KBTX.com
Benefit raises money for K9s4Cops
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The parking lot at Post Oak Mall was overrun with emergency responder vehicles, an Air Med helicopter, and a whole lot more Saturday morning to benefit K9s4Cops. K9s4Cops raises and trains dogs that are then given to police forces. “This company raising dogs to go...
KBTX.com
Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The man taken into custody following a standoff with police in College Station on Saturday is accused of attacking a pregnant woman he knows on at least two different occasions. According to an arrest report, Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of choking the...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Outfitters honors veterans with a discount
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Veterans Day, the nation comes together to honor veterans for their time, service, and dedication to our country. This weekend, Aggieland Outfitters is giving veterans a special offer for all they do. Director of Marketing Blake Bodin says year round, they usually give veterans 12%...
KBTX.com
TAMU PD: Driver arrested after attempting to flee police during traffic stop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested last Friday after police say he attempted to flee an officer on University Drive during a traffic stop. According to an arrest report filed by Texas A&M University Police, an officer attempted to stop the 22-year-old driver after witnessing a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, the driver continued westbound on University Drive through the Northgate area, with his speed reaching up to 80 mph until the vehicle became inoperable.
KWTX
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway. The sheriff’s office said they believe he is...
KBTX.com
Some lanes on Harvey Road closing starting Monday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Starting Monday, TxDOT is closing the inside lanes of Harvey Road going both directions. The area affected is between S. Texas Avenue and E. George Bush Drive. The inside left turn lane for Southbound Texas Avenue at the intersection of Harvey Rd. will also be closed.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets hosts Veterans Day Ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who have served the United States. The event took place at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the time and date marking the end of World War I. The Corps of Cadets laid two ceremonial wreaths, one at the Texas A&M Memorial Center and the other at the Corps Memorial Plaza.
KBTX.com
Father surprises daughter at Veteran’s day program rehearsal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth grader at Normangee Elementary got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday. The elementary school welcomed a true hero home after a long deployment. Specialist Jordan Booth, surprised his daughter, Aislynn, at the school’s Veteran’s day program rehearsal.
fox26houston.com
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
KBTX.com
4th Annual Barksgiving to benefit Urgent Animals of Hearne
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ranch Harley-Davidson hosted the fourth annual Barksgiving to benefit Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Saturday. The event featured a silent auction along with vendors and food trucks. Of course, some of the dogs and puppies being taken care of by the group were also in attendance.
