Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown accomplish feat no other teammates have done this season

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as one of the best duos in the NBA and last season the pair led the Boston Celtics to their first finals appearance since 2010. This season, they’ve managed to do something that no other pair of teammates has been able to do. According to the Twitter page StatMuse, Tatum and Brown are the first set of teammates this season to have both scored at least 300 total points.
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win

The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
Post Register

Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
Post Register

Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto's Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019,...
The Longmont Leader

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
fantasypros.com

Nikola Jokic scores 29 points in win

Nikola Jokic scored 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3P, 3-4 FT) with eight rebounds, and three assists across 30 minutes in Denver’s 131-112 loss to the Celtics on Friday. Jokic is making nearly 60% of his shots this season, carrying a 59.6% average, despite his scoring average being down to 21.8 from last season’s 27.1. Jokic’s 29 points Friday marked just the second time this season The Joker has scored that many points. One factor to Jokic’s decreased scoring is his lack of three-pointers, his attempts are down to 2.3 per game after last season’s 3.9 attempts and he’s on pace to average less than one made three-pointer per game for the first time since 2016-17. This all seems like nitpicking with the two-time defending MVP but he was drafted Pick 1.1 in most drafts and parts of the reason were his scoring and range, two things that have been relatively lacking this season. That being said, Jokic is still averaging nearly a triple-double at 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win

A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
FOX Sports

Oklahoma City visits Boston following Tatum's 43-point performance

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jayson Tatum scored 43 points in the Boston Celtics' 117-108 win against the Detroit...
Post Register

Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made...
