Mason, MI

Regional repeat: Mason football takes down Trenton for second straight title

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

TRENTON − Derek Badgley was one of the heroes as the Mason football team made history, capturing its first regional title last season.

The junior had another big showing in a regional title game Friday while helping the Bulldogs duplicate that feat.

Badgley had four receiving scores as top-ranked Mason captured its second regional championship in program history with a 49-30 win over No. 10-ranked Trenton in a Division 3 matchup.

"It's pretty huge," said Badgley, who caught the winning touchdown in the late stages of last year's regional road win over Brother Rice. "First of all, it's pretty rare to make it to a regional final two years in a row. Having two big games back to back (in regionals) — that's crazy. It feels amazing."

Badgley finished with nine catches for 153 yards in helping Mason earn its school-record 12th victory and move on to next week's state semifinal against reigning state champion Detroit King.

"Derek has come so far," Mason coach Gary Houghton said. "He was a great player for us last year. He's just been phenomenal this year. He plays multiple positions. He's been exceptional wherever we put him. He really stepped up tonight."

The Bulldogs needed someone to step up in the passing game with leading receiver Colin Page sidelined with an injury he suffered during last week's district final win over Jackson. Badgley was the top target Friday for sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell, who was 22 of 28 passing for 305 yards and six touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43R6vr_0j82nvvo00

Badgley had three TD receptions in the second quarter and added a fourth scoring grab in the middle stages of the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 35-24 advantage.

"It felt great (to connect with Derek)," Carswell said. "We needed someone to replace Colin coming in and to play his role and Derek did a great job.

"After he caught those first few we kept going back to him. They couldn't guard him."

Mason trailed 24-21 at halftime after Trenton (10-2) made a field goal to end the first half. The Bulldogs regained the lead for good on their opening drive of the second half when Carswell connected on a 35-yard touchdown with Tyler Baker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ttMw_0j82nvvo00

That touchdown was among 28 unanswered points scored by Mason in the second half, which included TD receptions by Kaleb Parrish and Badgley and a touchdown run by Malik Popp.

Division 3: DeWitt captures fifth straight regional title with win over Linden

Division 5: Portland football run ends with playoff loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central

The lone score in the second half for Trenton came on a fumble recovery that was returned 65 yards by Austin Toth.

Trenton did the rest of its scoring in the second quarter with Toth hauling in three touchdown passes from Ty Norgren. Mason buckled down defensively after the break while earning a state semifinal rematch with Detroit King.

"We needed to put a little more pressure on the quarterback," Houghton said. "He was having too much time back there to throw. We did a little better job with covering the deep routes. I think between the two, he couldn't get comfortable, he couldn't set his feet and he was getting pressured."

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Regional repeat: Mason football takes down Trenton for second straight title

