District 3 football: Central York keeps season alive with nail-biting win over York High

By Matt Allibone and Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
 2 days ago

Friday provided an instant classic for York County football fans.

But it was a tough night for any York-Adams team playing outside the league.

New Oxford fell to visiting Northern York in a District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal, and York Suburban lost to host Manheim Central in a Class 4A quarterfinal.

Central York was the only YAIAA team to advance Friday night, when the Panthers denied York High in the final minute to slip by the Bearcats in a Class 6A quarterfinal that was a rematch of their game two weeks ago.

Dover's Class 5A game at Exeter Township was postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Job opening: After seven losing seasons, West York searching for new football coach to continue rebuild

Top stars: York-Adams football coaches release all-star teams; players of the year for 2022

Class 6A

Central York 51, York High 44: Gerry Yonchiuk was already thinking about how to stop the pivotal two-point conversion.

He was thinking about ways to get the ball in star receiver Parker Hines’ hands for a final last-ditch drive.

But on a night when two offenses scored at will, Yonchiuk’s defense made sure he didn’t need to worry about either of those things.

Central York stopped York High superstar running back Jahiem White on a fourth-down pitch from its 4-yard line to seal a 51-44 win over the Bearcats in the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals at home Friday. The instant classic playoff game was the second consecutive contest between the two teams after Central York won the YAIAA Division I title game, 43-38, two weeks ago.

The second-seeded Panthers (10-1) will play the winner of No. 3 Harrisburg and No. 6 Wilson in the semifinals next week. It’s the third straight season Central York has won a playoff game.

“Wow,” the always- loquacious Yonchiuk said simply while trying to catch his breath after the thrilling back-and-forth contest. “Wow … wow … wow …

“Whoever could get the ball last was going to have the opportunity to win the game.”

It seemed like Central York would be the team to have the final possession. After York High cut its deficit to one-point following a stunning White touchdown run off a fumbled fourth-down snap, the Panthers still had the opportunity to possibly run out the clock with 1:49 to play.

But York High head coach Russ Stoner directed his defense to let the Panthers score as quickly as possible to ensure his team got the ball back. Panthers running back Nigier DeWitt broke off a 37-yard touchdown run as his coaches yelled at him to slide down.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty backed up Central’s extra point and York High blocked the kick.

That meant the Bearcats trailed by just seven with 1:40 to play. And the Bearcats have only run two-point conversions after touchdowns this season.

On a night in which he was often unstoppable, White opened the drive with a 60-yard run to Central’s 20-yard line. The Bearcats quickly moved the ball to the 10.

But two run plays gained six yards and York High used its final timeout after the first one. Quarterback Sam Stoner spiked the ball on third down with 30 seconds left.

York High put the ball in the hands of its best player on fourth down, but Central York linebackers Domenic Grove and Dayton Bagwell cut off White by the sideline.

White solemnly knelt on the sideline as the Panthers celebrated.

“They have a good football team, but I’m not sure they beat us tonight,” a clearly emotionally-exhausted Russ Stoner said after the game. “I’m not taking anything away from them. But we have 32 players left. We lost lots of kids to eligibility (issues) this year. It was a long season for us. But I can’t be prouder of our kids.”

York High finished the season 6-4, but that record doesn’t do justice to how competitive the Bearcats were. All four of their losses came by one score ― including an opening-day defeat to Woodland Hills that also ended on fourth down at the goal line.

White rushed for 328 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in his final high school game. Stoner called the West Virginia commit the best player he’s coached in his career.

“I’m his biggest fan,” Yonchiuk said. “I can’t wait to watch him play in college. But thank god we don’t have to play him again.”

It was also the final high school game for Sam Stoner, who had never played football entering high school and developed into a Division I FCS quarterback recruit. He tossed a 40-yard touchdown Friday but finished just 5-of-8 for 53 yards as the Bearcats leaned on their rushing attack.

Russ Stoner became choked up when asked about his son graduating from the program.

“It sucks,” he said quietly with tears in his eyes. “This was tough. Not just for him but all of the seniors. At the end of the day it’s just a game. But they put their life into it and they know it’s the opportunity to sometimes get out of terrible (life situations) for some of them.

“But the sun will come up tomorrow. I don’t want anybody to dismiss what our kids accomplish.”

Central York has now beaten York High five straight times the past four seasons.

After using a Wildcat offense two weeks ago with quarterback Nasir Still unavailable for undisclosed reasons, the Panthers used a mix of styles with Still back in the lineup Friday.

Still went 5-of-7 for 159 yards and three scores while rushing for 84 yards and another touchdown. Running back Juelz Goff rushed 26 times for 171 yards and caught three passes for 104 yards while scoring four touchdowns.

The lead changed four times as Central finished with 485 offensive yards and York High finished with 472. The Panthers threw an interception and were stopped at the goal-line at the end of the first half but still scored seven touchdowns.

“I told Russ: ‘You guys played your hearts out. You deserved to win,'” Yonchiuk said. “And our kids deserved to win. Whoever walks off this field is a winner. We just made a stop the one time we had to literally get a stop. We were able to do it.”

Hempfield 30, Carlisle 14

Manheim Township 37, Cumberland Valley 31

Class 5A

Northern York 20, New Oxford 7: The host Colonials recovered a fumble on the second play from scrimmage, and Jett Moore scored a play later on an 8-yard keeper for New Oxford's only points of the game.

New Oxford struggled to find its rhythm offensively. With leading rusher, and newly named Division II Defensive Player of the Year, Brittyn Eakins on the sideline with a right leg injury, the Colonials' running game struggled to take off. Without that running game to balance the offense, Moore couldn't find open targets for his passes.

Northern York, who will play the winner of Saturday's game between Dover and Exeter Township in the semifinals, alternated between Mason Yohn field goals of 21 and 30 yards and touchdowns to round out their scoring.

The Polar Bears took a lead it never lost on the second-half kickoff. New Oxford bobbled the kick return, and when the ball bounced into the end zone, Northern pounced on it for the touchdown.

Cocalico 23, Gettysburg 13: The teams played a game of leap frog with the lead until Cocalico took the lead for good on a Josh Myer 96-yard touchdown run. Gettysburg scored its lone touchdown on an 86-yard kickoff return by Tanner Newman.

Class 4A

Manheim Central 63, York Suburban 14: Second-seeded Manheim Central scored early and often against visiting York Suburban, who advanced to the second round of districts for the first time in 36 years. The Barons scored three times in the first quarter and four times in the second to take a 49-7 lead into halftime. The Trojans end their season at 7-5.

Twin Valley 43, Milton Hershey 29

Bishop McDevitt 42, East Pennsboro 7: The Crusaders scored their points in the first half on the strength of five touchdowns by Stone Saunders. Top-seeded McDevitt will play Twin Valley in the semifinals.

