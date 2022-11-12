ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Windsong
2d ago

Wow Tedious work with a great outcome. Thank you. I always backed the blue.

NBC Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier

A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
WHITTIER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend

A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street. Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at The post Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of fentanyl in San Bernardino this week, as well as methamphetamine and a gun, authorities said. During a Thursday traffic stop, “investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

23-year-old arrested for allegedly driving through South LA carnival

LOS ANGELES - A 23-year-old is in custody facing felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving a car through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, but officials said the incident could have been much worse. Steven Weems was trying to evade police officers after they tried to pull him...
Key News Network

2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier

One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon

One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
HeySoCal

3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
myleaderpaper.com

L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags

A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
CBS LA

Riverside Police investigating series of home burglaries involving members of South American crime rings

Riverside police are seeking public assistance in locating a group of suspects that have been repeatedly burglarizing homes throughout Riverside County, many of whom they believe are connected to South American crime rings. Detectives began to notice an uptick in home burglaries in January, after a series of crimes occurred in Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods. After investigation, they determined that the crimes were connected to SATG, or South American Theft Groups. "This group is a criminal organization that has been operating throughout the United States to commit home burglaries, and are suspected of about 17 in our city...
RIVERSIDE, CA

