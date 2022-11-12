Read full article on original website
Kenzz
4d ago
everyone appeared to get out of their cars safely, they were two separate accidents in the left lane under the bridge, heavy rain, tailgating and speeding will do that to you
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
I-84 East closed for crash
EAST HARTFORD — Interstate 84 eastbound was closed this morning following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer truck. According to state police, the eastbound side of I-84 was closed at Exit 55, and traffic was being diverted on to Route 2. The accident that caused the closure occurred around...
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported in Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-84 East in East Hartford
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 84 east in East Hartford on Wednesday morning and there are delays in the area. State police said a vehicle collided into a tractor-trailer near exit 56 around 9 a.m. Serious injuries are reported. The extent of those injuries are unclear at...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
Eyewitness News
I-95 north closed in Groton because a box truck ended up down an embankment
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 north in Groton was shut down after a box truck ended up down an embankment. State police said the highway was closed at exit 88. There’s no word on injuries or a cause. For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map...
NBC Connecticut
I-84 East in Hartford Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Crash
Interstate 84 east in Hartford has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash closed multiple lanes on Sunday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the left and center lanes were closed between exits 49 and 50. The highway has since fully reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
Man injured, arrest made in Guilford pedestrian crash
A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Guilford. Police say the crash occurred Saturday just after 3:35 p.m. on Leetes Island Road.
zip06.com
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Car Fire in New Milford
A man has died after a car fire in New Milford on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage on Sullivan Road around 10:20 p.m. after getting a report of a car fire. After firefighters extinguished the fire, authorities said a man was found. He...
Man Found Dead After Car Fire Breaks Out In New Milford
A man was found dead following a car fire at a storage facility in Connecticut. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14 in New Milford at 40 Sullivan Road. New Milford Police and the Water Witch Fire Department responded to the Mobile Mini Portable...
Eyewitness News
Person struck, killed by driver in Avon
AVON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Avon on Monday morning. According to Avon police, the unidentified pedestrian was hit on the area of 30 East Main St. around 6 a.m. The victim was trying to cross the street and struck by a...
NBC Connecticut
Person Dies After Being Hit by Train in Lisbon
A person has died after being hit by a train in Lisbon Monday night. Connecticut State Police said they received a report that a pedestrian was struck by a train. Troopers said the pedestrian was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. State police are investigating. No additional information was immediately...
Eyewitness News
Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Avon
One person is dead following an early morning crash involving a pedestrian in Avon. Police say around 6:00 this morning, officers were called to the area of 30 East Main Street.
NBC Connecticut
Man Reported Missing From East Hartford Found Dead in Glastonbury
A man who was reported missing from East Hartford last week was found dead in Glastonbury over the weekend. East Hartford police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who had been reported missing by his family on Friday. Glastonbury police said they began searching the 157-acre Longo Open...
NBC Connecticut
Danielson Man Killed in Crash in Killingly
A 22-year-old Danielson man has died after a crash in Killingly early Tuesday morning. State police said Dylan Field was driving a Buick on Maple Street just after 1:30 a.m. when he lost control on a curve, hit a utility pole and suffered fatal injuries. The police report says the...
Clerk shot at New Haven liquor store
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A liquor store clerk is recovering after being shot on the job during an apparent robbery in New Haven. It happened at Yale Bowl Wines and Spirits Saturday night. The 53-year-old man from Wallingford was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. He is […]
Missing Patterson Woman Found By CT State Police
A missing Hudson Valley woman has been found by the Connecticut State Police. Putnam County resident Catherine Tully, age 83, of Patterson, was reported missing by Westport Police in Connecticut on Monday, Nov. 14, after her car was tracked at one point to the Weston Road area of the city, said Lt. Jillian Cabana, of the Westport Police.
Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police
Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
Comments / 1