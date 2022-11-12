ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

SFGate

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Las Vegas newspaper grieves politics reporter, dead at 64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gary Martin, the Washington bureau chief for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has died. The newspaper confirmed Martin was found dead Thursday afternoon in his room at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He was 64. Las Vegas police say it appears Martin died of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Study: Half of New Mexico job training grants fall short

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Taxpayer-funded incentives aimed at expanding private employment and investments in New Mexico sometimes create fewer high-quality jobs than projected, and money is not consistently clawed back for unfulfilled promises, state program analysts announced Monday. The report from the budget and accountability office of the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
SFGate

America has an earthquake early-warning system now - on your phone

SAN FRANCISCO - Your phone can now warn you before an earthquake arrives. "Be-be-boop! Be-be-boop! Earthquake," rang an app on my iPhone at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 25. "Drop, cover, hold on, shaking expected." A 5.1-magnitude earthquake had just struck about 50 miles away in California's Silicon Valley. I leaped...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022. ...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH POSSIBLE AREAS OF BLACK ICE. * While most of the snow has ended across the region, cold. overnight temperatures will lead to slick and icy conditions. across eastern California and western Nevada through the morning.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff's officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
GREEN BAY, WI
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10. NM. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See...
CALIFORNIA STATE

