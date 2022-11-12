Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Slight majority votes ‘yes’ for Redmond Rec Center; ‘no’ to fund operations
By a slim margin, it looks like the City of Redmond will be getting a new recreation center. But the operating levy determining funding for the facility after it is built is not expected to pass. The construction bond ‘yes’ votes are leading the ‘no’ votes 51% – 49%....
Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor
As they have on special days for years, volunteers were out early in downtown Bend on Veterans Day, putting up dozens of U.S. flags, each honoring a Central Oregon veteran, one of many projects led by a fellow veteran who wants the spotlight to shine on others, not himself. The post Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire showcases hobbies, creativity and inventions
Saturday was the second day of the second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, which continues through Sunday. There were 30 exhibitors showcasing their passions, hoping to inspire others. For example, people got to see a sauerkraut making station, fiber-spinning, and The Environmental Center making smoothies on a bike.
KTVZ
After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences. Here's the rest of last month's announcement:. Poised to be the region’s premier...
KTVZ
10 Barrel celebrates its 11th Annual Pray For Snow event
Just a glance outdoors may tell you it's not really needed, but at 10 Barrel's Eastside Brewery in Bend, the Pray For Snow event returns for its 11th year. There's live music, film premieres and give-aways, along with food and drinks on Saturday. It's a chance to celebrate the upcoming winter season and pray for more snow in Central Oregon.
Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event gives Central Oregonians a chance to buy locally grown items in bulk
If you want to restock your pantry and stock up on plenty of locally grown food, there's a Fill your Pantry event on Saturday in Redmond. The post Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event gives Central Oregonians a chance to buy locally grown items in bulk appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Old Fashion Christmas takes over Deschutes County Expo Center
The Deschutes County Expo Center welcomed a taste of the Holidays this weekend. It was the 8th year for the Old Fashion Christmas event on Saturday and Sunday, which included more than 100 artists and crafters, food, a coloring contest, and of course, Santa Claus. “A lot of the extra...
bendsource.com
Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled
I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's almost beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with snow making its way to Central Oregon. The Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas is back for its eighth year at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend. There will be a gifts, arts, antiques and plenty of food, along with a Candy Land maze The post Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend appeared first on KTVZ.
Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs
Avelo Airlines on Friday began offering twice-a-week seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs, California from Central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). The post Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart
Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours
A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Madras Saturday evening closed U.S. Highway 26 at Northwest Poplar Street and the intersection with U.S. Highway 97 for several hours, authorities said. The post Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Chance for snow headed into the weekend
Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
KTVZ
C.O. drug agents, DCSO deputies arrest Sisters man, alleged fentanyl, meth trafficker in Hwy. 20 traffic stop
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drug detectives and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Sisters man Friday morning suspected of fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking and arrested him on drugged driving and possession charges, seizing fake pharmaceutical tablets and a package of meth. The arrest of the 46-year-old Sisters resident...
KTVZ
Hundreds of families come to the Fill Your Pantry event to stock up on bulk, locally grown items
The Deschutes County Fairgrounds was busy on Saturday. The Fill Your Pantry event took over the OSU-Extension parking lot. Hundreds of families came, with wagons and carts in tow. It was a chance for people to stock up at bulk discount prices on locally grown items -- from vegetables to fruits to even flowers.
‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves Bend native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash
A B-17 pilot killed in the mid-air collision of two World War II-era military planes at a Dallas air show on Saturday was a Bend Senior High School graduate who learned to fly when young and followed his passion into a 30-year career with American Airlines, family members said. The post ‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves Bend native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend, Summit and La Pine high school football quarterfinal scores
Three Central Oregon schools were in action Friday night with a shot at the state semifinals. Summit was hosting Central, Bend was facing South Albany and La Pine was on the road at Cascade Christian. Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action...
Comments / 0