Redmond, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef

The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor

As they have on special days for years, volunteers were out early in downtown Bend on Veterans Day, putting up dozens of U.S. flags, each honoring a Central Oregon veteran, one of many projects led by a fellow veteran who wants the spotlight to shine on others, not himself. The post Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire showcases hobbies, creativity and inventions

Saturday was the second day of the second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, which continues through Sunday. There were 30 exhibitors showcasing their passions, hoping to inspire others. For example, people got to see a sauerkraut making station, fiber-spinning, and The Environmental Center making smoothies on a bike.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

10 Barrel celebrates its 11th Annual Pray For Snow event

Just a glance outdoors may tell you it's not really needed, but at 10 Barrel's Eastside Brewery in Bend, the Pray For Snow event returns for its 11th year. There's live music, film premieres and give-aways, along with food and drinks on Saturday. It's a chance to celebrate the upcoming winter season and pray for more snow in Central Oregon.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled

I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's almost beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with snow making its way to Central Oregon. The Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas is back for its eighth year at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend. There will be a gifts, arts, antiques and plenty of food, along with a Candy Land maze The post Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart

Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Chance for snow headed into the weekend

Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves Bend native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash

A B-17 pilot killed in the mid-air collision of two World War II-era military planes at a Dallas air show on Saturday was a Bend Senior High School graduate who learned to fly when young and followed his passion into a 30-year career with American Airlines, family members said. The post ‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves Bend native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

