Wade Taylor IV Leads the Way as Aggies Down ACU Wildcats 77-58

The Aggies hosted ACU on Friday night in each team's second game of the young 2022-23 season.

Texas A&M men's basketball played its most complete half of the young season in the second frame of its 77-58 win over Abilene Christian on Friday night at Reed Arena in College Station.

An early offensive explosion by Henry Coleman III - who started the game 3-of-3 from the field for six points in the first 10 minutes to go along with four rebounds - contributed to a 20-10 Aggies lead halfway through the first half.

Julius Marble had four points early on 2-for-2 shooting off the bench while the Aggies were hot early shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

Defensively A&M held the Wildcats to just 35.3 percent shooting halfway through the first frame and played excellent perimeter defense early on.

But the Aggies went on somewhat of a scoring drought after the 10-minute mark, scoring just two points over the course of five minutes until Tyrece Radford made a pair of free throws with 5:53 left. That pushed the score to 24-17 with 5:37 left in the first half.

The A&M defense kept the Wildcats at arm's length though, forcing 11 turnovers in the first half. But the lead at halftime was just five for the Aggies at 34-29.

Both teams had 12 turnovers in the first half and A&M was cold from 3-point range, making just one of seven attempts.

The second half was a different story, as the Aggies pulled away a couple of times, and ACU could never really keep up.

Wade Taylor IV poured in 21 to lead all Aggies, while Coleman III, Radford, and Dexter Dennis finished with 13 apiece. Coleman III led the team with 11 rebounds.

Airion Simmons had 15 points to lead all Wildcats and Immanuel Allen contributed 14. Damien Daniels chipped in with six rebounds.

Next up for the Aggies is Murray State on Thursday at Reed Arena. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT.

