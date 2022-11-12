Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Kings-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis will be available for Friday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Sacramento Kings in California, and they will have one of their best players in the lineup for the game.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available (non-COVID illness).

Via Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee: "The Lakers say Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) and Lonnie Walker IV (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings."

They have also announced their starting lineup for the game, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Beverley, Brown Jr., Walker, Gabriel, Davis on Friday."

The Lakers come into the game struggling in a big way to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

They began 0-5, and after winning two games in a row, they are now in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Therefore, they come into the night as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 2-9 record in their first 11 games.

Having Davis available will be a huge help because the former Kentucky star is averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.

They will be without LeBron James for the game , so Davis will have to step up.

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 4-6 record in their first ten games.

After starting out the season 0-4, they have won four of their last six games, so they will not be an easy out for the Lakers.