ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Short-lived warm start to week will be replaced by snow

After one round of snow over the weekend, Michiana will have a temporary break on Monday before the next system moves in. Temperatures warm up on Monday into the low 40s with partly sunny skies for pleasant walking conditions. Chances for snow dramatically increase Tuesday, with a wintry mix being the most likely precipitation over Michiana for the majority of the day. Overnight, the mix will develop into snow with a possibility of 1-3 inches of accumulation. Wednesday will see the most significant sustained snowfall, not tapering off until the overnight hours into Thursday.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Lake effect snow tonight

A round of lake-effect snow is likely across portions of Michiana tonight. Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s. Snow amounts of around an inch or two are expected into Sunday morning, but locally heavier amounts are possible, especially in eastern Berrien/western Cass counties. Some could see slick roads late tonight and for the first part of Sunday. Most of tomorrow looks quiet and cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Monday might be the best day of the entire week, with highs in the low 40s and some sunshine. More snow showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 40. The second half of next week and the weekend look cold with highs in the 30s.
MICHIANA, MI
WTHR

Drivers get first test of winter weather on snowy Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers like Carl Seals and Gregory Simpson couldn't believe their eyes Saturday morning when they looked outside and saw snow. Seals said he took it easy on his drive to Gary Saturday morning. "Driving on the road this morning. I wasn't prepared for it. " said Seals.
INDIANA STATE
WGN TV

Snow way! Sub-freezing temps & flurries coming

RECORD BREAKING THURSDAY WARMTH TO GIVE WAY TO THE COLDEST WEATHER YET THIS SEASON–TEMPS BY SUNSET FRIDAY WILL BE 30-deg COLDER IN THE CHICAGO AREA—EACH OF THE COMING 15 DAYS TO COME IN THE “BELOW NORMAL”AVERAGE TEMPS. The proportion of the Lower 48 covered with snow...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

New US-31 route opens to warm receptions

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville

73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Green Thumb 11/12/22: Houseplants

Join Greg Leyes as we tour the lovely Garden Center at Ginger Valley, and talk about all the ways that a new houseplant will improve your life, and make your home a happier, and healthier place!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at...
GRANGER, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people burned during house fire in Elkhart

Two people are recovering from burns after a house fire in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, to the 700 Block of Christian Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home and significant fire visible inside and at the back of the structure.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in Kosciusko County sent multiple students to the hospital. Around 8 p.m., Kosciusko Central Dispatch had advised that a semi-truck with New Jersey plates was driving westbound at excessive speed, swerving into other lanes and driving off the roadway near the Warsaw city limits on U.S. 30.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Car crashes into Harrison Township fire house near CR 9 and CR 40

Three people were hurt whan an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Cause of Collapse Identified

(La Porte, IN) - Experts have identified what they believe caused a vacant three story building in downtown La Porte to partially collapse. Structural changes that were made sometime in the early 1900’s are being blamed for the front one-third of the building collapsing on the night of October 26.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Tiny home village in Mishawaka

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy