abc57.com
Short-lived warm start to week will be replaced by snow
After one round of snow over the weekend, Michiana will have a temporary break on Monday before the next system moves in. Temperatures warm up on Monday into the low 40s with partly sunny skies for pleasant walking conditions. Chances for snow dramatically increase Tuesday, with a wintry mix being the most likely precipitation over Michiana for the majority of the day. Overnight, the mix will develop into snow with a possibility of 1-3 inches of accumulation. Wednesday will see the most significant sustained snowfall, not tapering off until the overnight hours into Thursday.
abc57.com
Lake effect snow tonight
A round of lake-effect snow is likely across portions of Michiana tonight. Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s. Snow amounts of around an inch or two are expected into Sunday morning, but locally heavier amounts are possible, especially in eastern Berrien/western Cass counties. Some could see slick roads late tonight and for the first part of Sunday. Most of tomorrow looks quiet and cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Monday might be the best day of the entire week, with highs in the low 40s and some sunshine. More snow showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 40. The second half of next week and the weekend look cold with highs in the 30s.
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
Drivers get first test of winter weather on snowy Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers like Carl Seals and Gregory Simpson couldn't believe their eyes Saturday morning when they looked outside and saw snow. Seals said he took it easy on his drive to Gary Saturday morning. "Driving on the road this morning. I wasn't prepared for it. " said Seals.
After Quiet Sunday, A Snowy and Frigid Blast of Weather is Heading Chicago's Way
Sunday should be a relatively quiet day on the weather front for the Chicago area, but some big changes are on the way, including snow and frigid temperatures looming in the forecast. Before all that arrives, Sunday will dawn with partly sunny skies across the area, and that will remain...
Man trapped in snow-covered vehicle for 8 hours overnight after Southwest Michigan crash
CASSOPOLIS, MI – A South Bend man was injured and trapped in his snow-covered vehicle for eight hours overnight after crashing early Sunday on M-60. Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said the man, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II, was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment.
Snow way! Sub-freezing temps & flurries coming
RECORD BREAKING THURSDAY WARMTH TO GIVE WAY TO THE COLDEST WEATHER YET THIS SEASON–TEMPS BY SUNSET FRIDAY WILL BE 30-deg COLDER IN THE CHICAGO AREA—EACH OF THE COMING 15 DAYS TO COME IN THE “BELOW NORMAL”AVERAGE TEMPS. The proportion of the Lower 48 covered with snow...
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
22 WSBT
Conversation on winter readiness with South Bend Mayor James Mueller
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — We've already seen our first snowfall, and that just means winter is right around the corner. Bob Montgomery sat down with South Bend Mayor James Mueller to discuss the city's winter preparedness.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville
73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
As Cold Weather Moves in, is it Illegal in Illinois to Leave Your Car ‘Unattended' While Warming it Up?
It may not be winter in Chicago yet, but it's just about to start feeling like it. After a string of unseasonably warm November days, temperatures are set to drop significantly. At 6 p.m. Friday, predictions show a high of only 39 degrees. And next week, high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-30s to low-40s.
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
22 WSBT
Local farmer says spring bird flu is to blame for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
Some are struggling to find a Thanksgiving turkey this year. If you've already got one in the bag, chances are you paid more for it. The food index increased 0.6% during the month of October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Labor Statistics. Shoppers say they're seeing the...
22 WSBT
Green Thumb 11/12/22: Houseplants
Join Greg Leyes as we tour the lovely Garden Center at Ginger Valley, and talk about all the ways that a new houseplant will improve your life, and make your home a happier, and healthier place!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at...
95.3 MNC
Two people burned during house fire in Elkhart
Two people are recovering from burns after a house fire in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, to the 700 Block of Christian Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home and significant fire visible inside and at the back of the structure.
Semi-truck driver in custody for DUI-related crash involving Chicago school bus in Warsaw, Ind., 16 injured, 3 teens critical
WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people are injured, and three teens are in critical condition after a DUI crash involving a semi-truck and a Chicago-based St. Ignatius College Prep School bus Saturday night. After the St. Ignatus JV hockey team finished a tournament in Culver, Indiana, they left in a school bus and headed back to […]
WNDU
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in Kosciusko County sent multiple students to the hospital. Around 8 p.m., Kosciusko Central Dispatch had advised that a semi-truck with New Jersey plates was driving westbound at excessive speed, swerving into other lanes and driving off the roadway near the Warsaw city limits on U.S. 30.
95.3 MNC
Car crashes into Harrison Township fire house near CR 9 and CR 40
Three people were hurt whan an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County...
hometownnewsnow.com
Cause of Collapse Identified
(La Porte, IN) - Experts have identified what they believe caused a vacant three story building in downtown La Porte to partially collapse. Structural changes that were made sometime in the early 1900’s are being blamed for the front one-third of the building collapsing on the night of October 26.
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
