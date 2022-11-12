Quarterback: A- What more is there to say about Drake Maye? Seemingly tasked with more and more of an offensive load every week, Maye continues to rise to the occasion and prove he’s probably the best college quarterback in the country. He set another career high in attempts with 49, and completed 31 of them for 448 yards and 3 touchdowns without turning the ball over — a completion rate that’s actually been low for his standards, but was hurt by about 6 drops (more on that later). He was also effective running the ball, with 92 non-sack yards and another score. He’s got a couple of warts: his deep ball still needs some work, as he misfired on a couple of deep attempts and underthrew a couple of others that still ended up being caught, and he also needs to work on the transition areas between passer and runner — he’s sometimes a little too quick to bail from clean pockets if he sees grass, and conversely he’s sometimes a little too slow to commit to running when he’s flushed out of the pocket. But those are nitpicks, really. Maye is absolutely carrying this offense, elevating his teammates, and playing quarterback at easily the highest level Chapel Hill’s ever seen.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO