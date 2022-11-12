Read full article on original website
UNC clinches ACC Coastal title with win over Wake Forest
UNC football’s game against Wake Forest on Saturday night was almost exactly the same game we’ve seen the Tar Heels play multiple times this season. The offense roared out of the gate with a 14-0 start against a solid Wake Forest team. The lead got to 21-7 before the Demon Deacons put together consecutive touchdown drives to tie it. UNC inched ahead before the half, fell behind, and rode their extremely talented offense to a win. This time it came with locking up the ACC Coastal title and a trip to Charlotte for a date with Clemson.
UNC vs College of Charleston: Three Things Learned
Well, anybody asking for more offense after UNC’s first game was certainly rewarded, as the Heels hit the century mark on Friday night against College of Charleston after only getting the Chapel Hill crowd their coveted biscuits once all last season. On the other hand, though, all of the first game’s defensive prowess seemed to evaporate against the Cougars, and we ended up with a pretty similar game to last year’s matchup on the CofC floor. As we start to learn what this team is and will be, here are a few things we gleaned from the win:
UNC vs. Wake Forest: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
Before we get down to the nitty gritty here, let’s just take a moment to soak this in. Even the most wildly optimistic prediction for Carolina’s season probably didn’t include this: a quarterback who’s getting serious Heisman buzz, and locking down the Coastal title with two games left in the regular season. It also includes an astounding 6-0 true road record for the first time in school history. It is truly a special time for Carolina football, and after all of the speed bumps, potholes, and disappointments of seasons’ past, just take some time to just soak this in and enjoy it.
UNC vs. College of Charleston: Game Thread
The North Carolina Tar Heels are just moments away from taking on the College of Charleston in the second game of the regular season. The Heels won a sloppy game last week, and look to display a more polished performance against the Cougars. If I had to guess, Hubert Davis...
UNC vs. Wake Forest: Game Thread
The North Carolina Tar Heels are just moments away from taking on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. The Deacs had a chance to go into this game ranked, but they had a bad outing against NC State last week. Meanwhile, the Heels are coming off of a nail-biting win over Virginia, and could get that much closer to winning the Coastal title with a win tonight.
UNC 36, Wake Forest 34: Position Grades
Quarterback: A- What more is there to say about Drake Maye? Seemingly tasked with more and more of an offensive load every week, Maye continues to rise to the occasion and prove he’s probably the best college quarterback in the country. He set another career high in attempts with 49, and completed 31 of them for 448 yards and 3 touchdowns without turning the ball over — a completion rate that’s actually been low for his standards, but was hurt by about 6 drops (more on that later). He was also effective running the ball, with 92 non-sack yards and another score. He’s got a couple of warts: his deep ball still needs some work, as he misfired on a couple of deep attempts and underthrew a couple of others that still ended up being caught, and he also needs to work on the transition areas between passer and runner — he’s sometimes a little too quick to bail from clean pockets if he sees grass, and conversely he’s sometimes a little too slow to commit to running when he’s flushed out of the pocket. But those are nitpicks, really. Maye is absolutely carrying this offense, elevating his teammates, and playing quarterback at easily the highest level Chapel Hill’s ever seen.
