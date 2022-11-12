ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Durham Museum has harvested its 2022 Christmas tree

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum has harvested its 2022 Christmas tree Monday morning. The 40-foot blue spruce was donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle. Janice bought the tree for $5 in 1987 at Shopko, and she later planted it in the front yard of her West Omaha home.
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
Veterans Day Expo happening Saturday at Bellevue University

Bellevue University will hold a Veterans Day Expo on Saturday to help veterans connect to resources they might need or have never heard of. “It's the first year. last year it was a meet and greet, It was more what we do in an independent way this year . We though what a better way to bring out the public so they can see what’s offered to them as veterans," said Matthew Ritter, Relationships Manager of Military Programs at Bellevue University.
Food For Thought: Warm up at a Filipino-Hawaiian restaurant

In this week’s Food For Thought – some tropical fare at a local spot in Bellevue. The temperatures are falling, but if you want to warm up on the inside, you might just want to take a trip to Hawaii and the Philippines – in Bellevue. Ono...
One dead, seven others injured in early morning shooting

Omaha — The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and 7 others injured. According to OPD, police responded to a shooting call shortly after 4 a.m. around 33rd and Ames Avenue. They found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. One of the victims died at the hospital.
