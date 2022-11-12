Read full article on original website
A one-stop shop, Bellevue hosts 25 veteran service organizations at Military Expo
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It was a one-stop shop at Bellevue University Saturday as they continued the Veteran's Day spirit with their Military Expo. "After the transition from the military into civilian life, the military does a really good job at the transitioning part," said Matthew Ritter, Relationship Manager of Military Programs at Bellevue University. However, it's what is available once you're out. There's a lot of great things that they've earned that a lot of veterans just don't know about."
The Durham Museum has harvested its 2022 Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum has harvested its 2022 Christmas tree Monday morning. The 40-foot blue spruce was donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle. Janice bought the tree for $5 in 1987 at Shopko, and she later planted it in the front yard of her West Omaha home.
A medium, dinosaurs, and games are among the things to do the week of November 14
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Film viewing, Dinovember Storytime, general trivia, live readings with a medium, and Museum Live in the Park are among the things to do the week of November 14. A free viewing of the movie SEED: The Untold Story will be shown at the First Unitarian...
Food For Thought: Warm up at a Filipino-Hawaiian restaurant
In this week’s Food For Thought – some tropical fare at a local spot in Bellevue. The temperatures are falling, but if you want to warm up on the inside, you might just want to take a trip to Hawaii and the Philippines – in Bellevue. Ono...
Lizzo heads to CHI Health Center for second leg of The Special 2our
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning artist Lizzo will make a stop at Omaha's CHI Health Center during the second leg of her The Special 2our, according to a press release from the tour. The 17-date second leg of the tour will hit Omaha on...
Internal investigation into Omaha police officer results in resignation
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An Omaha police officer resigned during an internal investigation into his conduct after an incident at his apartment complex, according to a press release from OPD. Officer William Klees resigned Monday which was also the day his internal investigation interview was scheduled for. The Omaha...
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
One dead, seven others injured in early morning shooting
Omaha — The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and 7 others injured. According to OPD, police responded to a shooting call shortly after 4 a.m. around 33rd and Ames Avenue. They found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. One of the victims died at the hospital.
