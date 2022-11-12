Read full article on original website
Relive Auburn’s unforgettable win against Texas A&M from the field
Auburn’s win against Texas A&M was far from the biggest in program history, but it still provided a night that Tigers fans won’t soon forget. Auburn defeated Texas A&M, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in interim coach Cadillac Williams’ home debut. It was a game between two last-place teams, each of which entered the day on five-game losing streaks, but it was an atmosphere befitting of a big-time Iron Bowl or highly anticipated installment of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Watch Derick Hall present Cadillac Williams with game ball after 1st win as Auburn coach
Cadillac Williams walked into his postgame press conference beaming with joy and still clutching the game ball. Minutes earlier in Auburn’s locker room, the Tigers’ interim head coach was presented with the ball after his team’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M, which not only snapped a five-game losing streak but secured Williams’ first career win as a head coach at any level. Williams was gifted the ball as a keepsake after an unforgettable and emotionally charged night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as team co-captain Derick Hall presented the memento to him on behalf of the team.
Instant analysis: Auburn beats Texas A&M, delivers Cadillac Williams’ 1st win
There was an inevitability in the air at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It radiated from the bleachers Saturday night, building like a swell well before kickoff and reaching a crescendo as Auburn ran out of the south end-zone tunnel just minutes until gametime. The atmosphere on the Plains was befitting of an...
Auburn basketball moves up in AP poll after opening week
Auburn is already on the move in the AP poll after the opening week of the season. After entering the year ranked 15th in the preseason AP poll, Bruce Pearl’s team moved up two spots to No. 13 in the Week 2 poll released Monday and are the third-highest ranked SEC team in the top 25. Only Kentucky (No. 4) and Arkansas (No. 9) are ahead of Auburn, while three other SEC teams are also ranked in this week’s poll: Alabama (No. 18), Tennessee (No. 22) and Texas A&M (No. 24).
Rewinding: Auburn’s 13-10 victory against Texas A&M
Auburn head coach Cadillac Williams gets a historic win as the Tigers first African-American football coach during the Tigers’ 13-10 Saturday night victory against Texas A&M. Williams celebrated with fans after Ashford ran the ball on Auburn’s final play of the contest. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each ran...
Joseph Goodman: Through Cadillac, Auburn highlights the power of sports
A football signed by Cadillac Williams is on display in the home of Randy McClendon. There is a story behind that ball, and it’s a heartbreaking one, but also beautiful in the way a daughter loves a father and in the way a family celebrates life through the spirit of love and sports. With Cadillac now the interim head coach of the Auburn football team, the ball makes Randy tear up with pride and emotion just by thinking about it.
Auburn opens as 1-score favorite at home against Western Kentucky
Auburn will be favored at home for the second week in a row as it closes out its 2022 slate at Jordan-Hare Stadium next weekend. Auburn opened as a six-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to Circa Sports, in what will be the Tigers’ home finale. The Tigers and Hilltoppers are set for a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on SEC Network.
What Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M players said after loss at Auburn
Jimbo Fisher and a few Texas A&M players addressed the media after the Aggies’ 13-10 loss against Auburn in front of a sold-out crowd at Jordan-Hare. Fisher’s squad is on a six-game losing streak after losing at Auburn, while the Tigers got the first win for Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s interim coach.
2022 Iron Bowl kickoff time, TV announced
The 2022 Iron Bowl will pit Alabama and Auburn in a familiar time slot. The game on Nov. 26 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will air live on CBS for the eighth straight season. The last Iron Bowl that didn’t land that prime SEC...
The wild scene inside and outside Jordan-Hare Stadium on ‘special’ day for Cadillac Williams
The lights cut out and that familiar voice blared through the speakers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn’s reimagined pregame hype video opened with Cadillac Williams’ iconic 80-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the 2003 Iron Bowl, with the legendary call from the late Rod Bramblett. Jordan-Hare Stadium was a powder keg waiting to explode.
What Cadillac Williams said after Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M
We’re live at Cadillac Williams’ press conference after Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M. Williams won his first game as Auburn’s interim coach. We will update live from Jordan-Hare. -- “First of all, I want to give all praise and glory to my lord and savior,”...
Robby Ashford shares love for Auburn fans while blasting “Twitter coaches”
Robby Ashford’s pass for 16 yards to Ja’Varrious Johnson late in the first quarter gave Auburn a 7-0 lead on the way to the Tigers’ 13-10 win on Saturday against Texas A&M. Ashford was one of several players who celebrated with the crowd after the game. “I...
Cadillac Williams’ vulnerability resonates with a reinvigorated Auburn
Cadillac Williams was scared, but he wasn’t afraid to let his team know it. He had never been in a situation like this before; it was one he never could have imagined would present itself. Yet there he was on Halloween, tabbed as the interim head coach at his alma mater — with no prior head coaching experience on his resume — after Auburn’s firing of Bryan Harsin, taking over a program mired in a nightmare season and on a five-game losing streak.
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M
A season’s worth of frustration was released into the biting autumn air in Auburn. For the first time since Sept. 24 against Missouri, Auburn was victorious. Auburn defeated Texas A&M, 13-10, Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, snapping a five-game losing streak and handing Texas A&M its sixth straight loss in the process. It also marked the first career win for interim coach Cadillac Williams on what was a surreal night on the Plains.
Carnell Williams gets emotional after first win: Auburn ‘ain’t dead. We comin’
Carnell Williams didn’t let the magnitude of the moment pass him by. Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M snapped the Tigers’ five-game losing stream and gave Cadillac his first win as the Auburn interim coach. The emotion of the moment - and the win - was not...
Where Alabama players rank in national stats
Alabama’s entering the final stretch of the 2022 football season with Austin Peay coming to town Saturday. The annual FCS game tends to be a statistical outlier so let’s take a look at Alabama’s numbers as they stand through 10 games against FBS competition, eight against Power 5 teams.
Scarbinsky: Go crazy and stick with Cadillac? Auburn wouldn’t do that ... would it?
This is an opinion column. This isn’t the column I planned to pen, not from beginning to end, but Auburn, even in disarray, has a habit of providing a story as compelling as Alabama’s in the most unusual ways. Auburn-Texas A&M wasn’t the game I planned to watch...
Statistically speaking: A closer look at Auburn’s defensive dominance against Texas A&M
Cam Riley got bored during the second half against Texas A&M; he wanted more to do. The Auburn linebacker grew tired of the drollness of Texas A&M’s offense Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the Tigers forced five consecutive three-and-outs coming out of halftime as part of a dominant defensive effort during their 13-10 win against the Aggies.
Ex-Alabama star says Tide ‘not living up to standard we set’
During Bo Scarbrough’s three seasons at Alabama, the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game each season and won two titles. They won 43 games, losing just three. Watching his former team during the current two-loss season has been frustrating, says the ex-Tide running back and current...
Check out Auburn’s new $91.9 million football performance center
Auburn football has a new home. The program on Friday unveiled the new Woltosz Football Performance Center, the Tigers’ $91.9 million football-specific facility that began construction in March 2021 and was recently completed. The team is expected to move in “soon,” but not before the end of the regular season.
