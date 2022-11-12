ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Relive Auburn’s unforgettable win against Texas A&M from the field

Auburn’s win against Texas A&M was far from the biggest in program history, but it still provided a night that Tigers fans won’t soon forget. Auburn defeated Texas A&M, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in interim coach Cadillac Williams’ home debut. It was a game between two last-place teams, each of which entered the day on five-game losing streaks, but it was an atmosphere befitting of a big-time Iron Bowl or highly anticipated installment of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Watch Derick Hall present Cadillac Williams with game ball after 1st win as Auburn coach

Cadillac Williams walked into his postgame press conference beaming with joy and still clutching the game ball. Minutes earlier in Auburn’s locker room, the Tigers’ interim head coach was presented with the ball after his team’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M, which not only snapped a five-game losing streak but secured Williams’ first career win as a head coach at any level. Williams was gifted the ball as a keepsake after an unforgettable and emotionally charged night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as team co-captain Derick Hall presented the memento to him on behalf of the team.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn basketball moves up in AP poll after opening week

Auburn is already on the move in the AP poll after the opening week of the season. After entering the year ranked 15th in the preseason AP poll, Bruce Pearl’s team moved up two spots to No. 13 in the Week 2 poll released Monday and are the third-highest ranked SEC team in the top 25. Only Kentucky (No. 4) and Arkansas (No. 9) are ahead of Auburn, while three other SEC teams are also ranked in this week’s poll: Alabama (No. 18), Tennessee (No. 22) and Texas A&M (No. 24).
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding: Auburn’s 13-10 victory against Texas A&M

Auburn head coach Cadillac Williams gets a historic win as the Tigers first African-American football coach during the Tigers’ 13-10 Saturday night victory against Texas A&M. Williams celebrated with fans after Ashford ran the ball on Auburn’s final play of the contest. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each ran...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Through Cadillac, Auburn highlights the power of sports

A football signed by Cadillac Williams is on display in the home of Randy McClendon. There is a story behind that ball, and it’s a heartbreaking one, but also beautiful in the way a daughter loves a father and in the way a family celebrates life through the spirit of love and sports. With Cadillac now the interim head coach of the Auburn football team, the ball makes Randy tear up with pride and emotion just by thinking about it.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn opens as 1-score favorite at home against Western Kentucky

Auburn will be favored at home for the second week in a row as it closes out its 2022 slate at Jordan-Hare Stadium next weekend. Auburn opened as a six-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to Circa Sports, in what will be the Tigers’ home finale. The Tigers and Hilltoppers are set for a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on SEC Network.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

2022 Iron Bowl kickoff time, TV announced

The 2022 Iron Bowl will pit Alabama and Auburn in a familiar time slot. The game on Nov. 26 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will air live on CBS for the eighth straight season. The last Iron Bowl that didn’t land that prime SEC...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Cadillac Williams’ vulnerability resonates with a reinvigorated Auburn

Cadillac Williams was scared, but he wasn’t afraid to let his team know it. He had never been in a situation like this before; it was one he never could have imagined would present itself. Yet there he was on Halloween, tabbed as the interim head coach at his alma mater — with no prior head coaching experience on his resume — after Auburn’s firing of Bryan Harsin, taking over a program mired in a nightmare season and on a five-game losing streak.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M

A season’s worth of frustration was released into the biting autumn air in Auburn. For the first time since Sept. 24 against Missouri, Auburn was victorious. Auburn defeated Texas A&M, 13-10, Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, snapping a five-game losing streak and handing Texas A&M its sixth straight loss in the process. It also marked the first career win for interim coach Cadillac Williams on what was a surreal night on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Where Alabama players rank in national stats

Alabama’s entering the final stretch of the 2022 football season with Austin Peay coming to town Saturday. The annual FCS game tends to be a statistical outlier so let’s take a look at Alabama’s numbers as they stand through 10 games against FBS competition, eight against Power 5 teams.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Ex-Alabama star says Tide ‘not living up to standard we set’

During Bo Scarbrough’s three seasons at Alabama, the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game each season and won two titles. They won 43 games, losing just three. Watching his former team during the current two-loss season has been frustrating, says the ex-Tide running back and current...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Check out Auburn’s new $91.9 million football performance center

Auburn football has a new home. The program on Friday unveiled the new Woltosz Football Performance Center, the Tigers’ $91.9 million football-specific facility that began construction in March 2021 and was recently completed. The team is expected to move in “soon,” but not before the end of the regular season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy