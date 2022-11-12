ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevadans voted to approve Question 3 which will allow voters to elect state and federal candidates by ranked-choice voting. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts

HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
All Eyes Turn To Nevada In Important Senate Race

Governor Steve Sisolak conceded the Gubernatorial Race but the Senate race is still too close to call. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
Predicting Nevada’s future is easy — if you’re Jon Ralston

The voting is over. The count in Nevada is mostly complete. This means we’re probably close enough to the end to see how my predictions last week held up. On the off chance you don’t want to read over 3,000 words of predictions about an event that already passed, here are the highlights of what I predicted:
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats in Nevada have swept three key swing seats in the western battleground state that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in close congressional races in southern Nevada. Vote-counting is continuing because ballots postmarked by Election Day are accepted until Saturday in Nevada. Although Republicans targeted all three races, there will be no new faces in Nevada’s House delegation next year. Veteran Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his rural northern Nevada seat, which no Democrat has ever won.
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected as Nevada’s next secretary of state. Aguilar won the swing state’s top elections post against Jim Marchant, an election denier. Aguilar has vowed to restore faith in elections that have been tarnished by false claims of voter fraud and add protections for poll workers. The top elections post in Nevada will become a particularly important role as the country now routinely waits for Nevada votes to decide high-profile races. Marchant claimed that all Nevada elections since 2006 were “installed by the deep state cabal” and spearheaded a push across rural counties to scrap voting machines and eventually hand-count all votes.
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has been elected governor in Nevada. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s narrow victory over Democrat Steve Sisolak became clear Friday after several days of ballot counting required by a statewide vote-by-mail law enacted in 2020. Sisolak conceded the race after a batch of results was posted by Clark County. Lombardo says he’ll take his life protecting and serving the community to the statewide level. Lombardo sometimes distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, and never fully endorsed unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud. He promises a victory speech Monday at the Las Vegas high school that he attended.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection

NEVADA (KOLO) - Update at 4:39 p.m.: The Associated Press has now officially called races in favor of all three. Nevada Democrats are declaring victory in their races across the state. While none of the races have been called officially, they are congratulating Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee...
