Read full article on original website
Related
newtolasvegas.com
Around Las Vegas–as predicted here–‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line in Nevada keeps U.S. Senate with Dems
In this space on October 24, I made a bold prediction. Nevada’s unique and even cynical “None of These Candidates” ballot line could cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate. No one else I saw at the time wrote about the spoiler scenario I envisioned from the New To Las Vegas world headquarters.
2news.com
Other Nevada Campaign Race Results
Nevadans voted to approve Question 3 which will allow voters to elect state and federal candidates by ranked-choice voting. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
SFGate
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Democrats win majority in Nevada State Assembly, Senate races
While the country waits for the results of Nevada's Senate race, Democrats have emerged from midterms with significant majorities in both the Nevada Assembly and the state Senate.
2news.com
All Eyes Turn To Nevada In Important Senate Race
Governor Steve Sisolak conceded the Gubernatorial Race but the Senate race is still too close to call. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
thenevadaindependent.com
Predicting Nevada’s future is easy — if you’re Jon Ralston
The voting is over. The count in Nevada is mostly complete. This means we’re probably close enough to the end to see how my predictions last week held up. On the off chance you don’t want to read over 3,000 words of predictions about an event that already passed, here are the highlights of what I predicted:
FOX 28 Spokane
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats in Nevada have swept three key swing seats in the western battleground state that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in close congressional races in southern Nevada. Vote-counting is continuing because ballots postmarked by Election Day are accepted until Saturday in Nevada. Although Republicans targeted all three races, there will be no new faces in Nevada’s House delegation next year. Veteran Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his rural northern Nevada seat, which no Democrat has ever won.
thenevadaindependent.com
As Nevada election officials protect the vote, charlatan Trump can’t help himself
RENO – The last light of a snowy Election Day was fading, the slush turning to ice on the sidewalk outside the Downtown Library. A line of voters waited to cast their ballots and more trudged up Center Street against the biting chill. A blend of ages and ethnicities...
Nevada Senate race to come down to 20K-30K Clark County ballots, Laxalt says
The race for the Senate seat in Nevada has come down to the wire with the final 20,000-30,000 votes set to determine the final election outcome.
Democrat Dina Titus defeats Republican in race for Las Vegas congressional seat
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
Fox5 KVVU
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
FOX 28 Spokane
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected as Nevada’s next secretary of state. Aguilar won the swing state’s top elections post against Jim Marchant, an election denier. Aguilar has vowed to restore faith in elections that have been tarnished by false claims of voter fraud and add protections for poll workers. The top elections post in Nevada will become a particularly important role as the country now routinely waits for Nevada votes to decide high-profile races. Marchant claimed that all Nevada elections since 2006 were “installed by the deep state cabal” and spearheaded a push across rural counties to scrap voting machines and eventually hand-count all votes.
Nevada Republicans are fairing differently in statewide races, but why?
Republican Governor-elect Joe Lombardo's race has been called but Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt remained in a dead heat with his Democratic challenger Friday evening.
What to know about the outstanding votes in Nevada and Arizona
The razor-thin elections for Nevada's Senate seat and Arizona's governorship have yet to be called on Saturday as counties in both states work to whittle down the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted.
Republican Stavros Anthony to become Nevada’s next lieutenant governor
Republican Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor, the Associated Press projected Friday.
news3lv.com
Stavros Anthony wins Nevada lieutenant governor's race defeating Cano Burkhead
Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor after defeating Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Anthony, a Republican, was elected to the Las Vegas City Council in June 2009 and appointed mayor pro tem in 2015 and re-appointed in 2020. Cano Burkhead was selected by Gov. Steve...
FOX 28 Spokane
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has been elected governor in Nevada. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s narrow victory over Democrat Steve Sisolak became clear Friday after several days of ballot counting required by a statewide vote-by-mail law enacted in 2020. Sisolak conceded the race after a batch of results was posted by Clark County. Lombardo says he’ll take his life protecting and serving the community to the statewide level. Lombardo sometimes distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, and never fully endorsed unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud. He promises a victory speech Monday at the Las Vegas high school that he attended.
What triggers a recount in Nevada?
If the U.S. Senate race in Nevada remains tight, a recount could happen, but there are unique rules that need to be followed.
KOLO TV Reno
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
NEVADA (KOLO) - Update at 4:39 p.m.: The Associated Press has now officially called races in favor of all three. Nevada Democrats are declaring victory in their races across the state. While none of the races have been called officially, they are congratulating Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee...
Comments / 2